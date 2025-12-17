 Mumbai Medical Milestone: Doctors Remove World’s Largest 550-Gram Prostate Using Robotic Surgery On 70-Year-Old Patient At Kokilaben Ambani Hospital
Mumbai Medical Milestone: Doctors Remove World’s Largest 550-Gram Prostate Using Robotic Surgery On 70-Year-Old Patient At Kokilaben Ambani Hospital

Doctors at Kokilaben Ambani Hospital, Mumbai, removed a record 550-gram benign prostate using robotic surgery on a high-risk 70-year-old patient, setting a global milestone in urological care and enabling a smooth recovery despite severe cardiac complications.

Amit SrivastavaUpdated: Wednesday, December 17, 2025, 05:49 PM IST
article-image
Robotic-assisted surgery at Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital sets a world record with the removal of a 550-gram prostate from a high-risk elderly patient | Representational Image

Mumbai, Dec 17: A 550-gram benign (non-cancerous) prostate was successfully removed from a 70-year-old patient using robotic-assisted surgery, setting a world record for the largest prostate gland excised through a robotic platform and marking a significant milestone in advanced urological care.

The complex and high-risk procedure was performed at Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital, Mumbai, and was led by Dr Sanjay Pandey, Director of Urology and Head of Andrology and Reconstructive Urology.

High-Risk Patient With Severe Symptoms And Cardiac Issues

The patient had been suffering from progressive urinary obstruction, recurrent urinary tract infections, and severe discomfort for more than six years.

His condition was further complicated by serious cardiac comorbidities, including a previously implanted pacemaker, making him a high-risk candidate for conventional open surgery.

Conventional Surgery Ruled Out Due To Elevated Risks

Given the unusually large size of the prostate and the patient’s medical history, traditional surgical options posed significant challenges. Laser-based and telescope-assisted minimally invasive procedures were ruled out due to a narrow urinary passage, while open surgery would have required a large abdominal incision with higher risks of bleeding, infection and prolonged recovery.

“Robotic-assisted surgery offered a safer alternative by enabling surgeons to operate with enhanced precision and minimal tissue disruption,” said Dr Pandey.

da Vinci Xi System Enables Precision In Confined Space

Using the da Vinci Xi surgical system, the surgical team benefited from magnified three-dimensional vision, wristed instruments and tremor filtration, allowing accurate dissection in a confined anatomical space. During the procedure, blood flow to the prostate was first reduced to minimise bleeding.

The gland was then carefully bisected within the bladder cavity, with each portion weighing around 250 grams. Both sections were placed in separate retrieval bags and removed safely, enabling the completion of a minimally invasive surgery for a prostate weighing over half a kilogram.

Smooth Surgery And Rapid Recovery

Despite the complexity of the case, the surgery was completed in two hours and 55 minutes, with a smooth workflow and controlled blood loss. “The patient recovered well post-operatively, experienced minimal discomfort, and has since resumed his normal daily routine without complications,” the doctor said.

Also Watch:

The patient’s family expressed relief at the outcome, noting that concerns about his age and heart condition had made the decision particularly stressful.

Doctors Stress Importance Of Early Urological Evaluation

Doctors involved in the case said the outcome underlines the importance of timely urological evaluation, as long-standing prostate enlargement may not respond adequately to medication alone.

