Mumbai News: No-Parking Restrictions Imposed Near Kurar Election Office For BMC Polls 2025–26

No-Parking Restrictions Imposed Near Kurar Election Office For BMC Polls 2025–26

Mumbai: In view of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) Election 2025–2026, the Mumbai Traffic Police have imposed temporary no-parking restrictions in parts of Malad East to ensure the smooth conduct of election-related activities.

The office of the Election Returning Officer for P/East Ward Nos. 36 to 45 is located at the Central Office, Mumbai Public School complex, near Shantaram Lake, Kurar Village, Malad East. Various election processes including submission of nomination forms, distribution and collection of voting machines, and counting of votes—will be carried out at this location from December 29, 2025, to January 17, 2026.

To prevent danger, obstruction, and inconvenience to the public during this period, Ajit Borhade, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Traffic), West Suburbs, has issued Order under Section 115 of the Motor Vehicles Act, 1988, read with the Government Notification dated May 19, 1990.

As per the order, parking of all private vehicles, except those authorized for election purposes, is prohibited from 8:00 am on December 30, 2025, to 8:00 am on January 17, 2026, on the following roads:

No-Parking Zones:

1. Freedom Fighter Ramchandra Babaji Kanse Marg, behind Kurar Police Station, Kurar Gaon, Malad East – 400097.

2. Rajendra Niwas to Veer Hutatma Ashok Kamthe Chowk up to Satsang Bhavan, Kurar Gaon, Malad East – 400097.

The Traffic Police have appealed to residents, motorists, and the general public to take note of the temporary traffic arrangements and cooperate with the authorities for the orderly and hassle-free conduct of the BMC election process and vote counting.

