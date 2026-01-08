Palghar News: MBVV Cyber Police Recover ₹1.33 Lakh Lost In Credit Card Activation Scam, Amount Refunded To Victim

MBVV Cyber Police recover Rs 1.33 lakh lost in a credit card fraud case and return the amount to the complainant in Palghar district | File Photo

Palghar, Maharashtra, Jan 08: The Cyber Police Station of the Mira-Bhayandar–Vasai–Virar (MBVV) Police Commissionerate has successfully recovered Rs 1,33,937 that was fraudulently withdrawn from a complainant’s credit card account, demonstrating swift and effective cyber crime response.

Fraud committed during fake card activation call

According to police officials, Eknath Mandulkar, a resident of the Virar police station area, had recently received a new SBI credit card from the bank. Shortly thereafter, an unidentified person contacted him over the phone, claiming to assist with the activation of the card, and asked for card-related details. After sharing the information, the complainant received an alert indicating that money had been debited from his credit card account.

Complaint lodged, probe initiated

Realising that he had been cheated, the complainant immediately approached the Cyber Police Station, where a complaint was promptly registered and uploaded on the National Cyber Crime Reporting Portal (NCCRP). Preliminary investigation revealed that the fraudulently debited amount had been used for transactions through an online merchant named Nexa Education.

Timely action leads to full recovery

The cyber police swiftly initiated correspondence with the concerned entities and the online merchant, following which the transaction was cancelled. Due to timely intervention and sustained follow-up, the entire amount of Rs 1,33,937 was successfully reversed and credited back to the complainant’s original account. The complainant was later informed of the recovery and was symbolically handed a cheque acknowledging the refunded amount.

Police issue cyber safety advisory

Police officials reiterated that bank employees never seek sensitive information such as credit or debit card details, OTPs, or personal data over phone calls or messages.

Citizens have been advised not to share card details with unknown callers claiming to activate cards, avoid clicking on suspicious links, and verify apps before downloading them. Any changes related to bank accounts or cards should be done only by visiting the bank in person.

Appeal to report cyber fraud immediately

The police have appealed to citizens to immediately contact their bank and the nearest police station in case of online fraud. Complaints can also be registered through the cyber crime portal www.cybercrime.gov.in or by calling helpline numbers 1930 or 1945.

