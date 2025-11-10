 Mumbai Airport Customs Seizes ₹17 Crore Worth Of Hydroponic Weed And Gold In Separate Smuggling Cases At CSMIA; 3 Passengers Arrested
Mumbai Airport Customs seized ₹17 crore worth of Hydroponic Weed and gold in three separate smuggling cases at CSMIA. Three passengers arriving from Bangkok and Dubai were arrested under the NDPS Act and Customs laws after officials uncovered narcotics hidden in luggage and gold concealed on the body.

Somendra SharmaUpdated: Monday, November 10, 2025, 07:31 PM IST
article-image
Mumbai Customs Zone III seizes ₹17 crore worth of Hydroponic Weed and gold in separate smuggling cases at CSMIA; three passengers arrested | File Photo

Case 1: On the basis of profiling, the Customs officers at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA), Mumbai Customs Zone III, intercepted 01 passenger arriving from Bangkok to Mumbai by flight no. SL218.

During the examination of the baggage, the Customs officers recovered 5.922 kg of suspected Hydroponic Weed (Marijuana), with an illicit market value of approximately Rs 5.922 crores.

The narcotic substances were concealed inside the checked-in trolley bag carried by the passengers. 01 passenger was arrested under the provisions of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, 1985.

Case 2: On the basis of profiling, the Customs officers at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA), Mumbai Customs Zone III, intercepted 02 passengers arriving from Bangkok by flight no. AI2338.

During the examination of the baggage, the Customs officers recovered 12.017 kg of suspected Hydroponic Weed (Marijuana), with an illicit market value of approximately Rs 12.017 crores.

The narcotic substances were concealed inside the chocolate and chips packets carried by the passengers. 02 passengers were arrested under the provisions of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, 1985.

Case 3: On the basis of profiling, the Customs officers at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA), Mumbai Customs Zone III, intercepted 01 passenger arriving from Dubai to Mumbai by flight no. AI2202.

During the personal search of the passenger, the Customs officers recovered 24 KT crude gold Bangles (08 pcs) having weight of 225 grams valued at Rs 25.64 Lakh. The said gold was found concealed on body of the passenger.

