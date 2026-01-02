Mumbai Crime: 25-Year-Old Woman Booked For Mutilating Lover After He Refused Marriage In Santacruz; Accused Absconding

Vakola Police probe a Santacruz East assault case after a woman allegedly attacked her lover following a dispute over marriage | Representational Image

Mumbai, Jan 01: The Vakola police have registered an FIR against Kanchan Rakesh Mahto, 25, for allegedly injuring her lover by cutting his private part with a knife. According to the complaint, the woman attacked the man after he refused to marry her. After the incident, she fled the spot, the police said.

Victim and accused both married with children

As per the FIR, the victim, Joginder Mahto, 44, a resident of Santacruz East, works as a cab driver. He is a married man and has two sons aged 10 and 14. He was reportedly in a relationship with Kanchan Mahto, who is his sister’s sister-in-law.

Kanchan is also married and has two sons aged 7 and 5. She resides in Jambhaliwala, Santacruz East. Kanchan works as a domestic help, while her husband is an autorickshaw driver.

Pressure to marry led to frequent disputes

The complaint states that Kanchan was pressuring Joginder to marry her, which frequently led to altercations at his home. Disturbed by the situation, Joginder went to his native place in Bihar in November 2025.

However, she allegedly continued to call him repeatedly, pressuring him to return to Mumbai and marry her, and allegedly threatened him with dire consequences if he refused.

Incident occurred in early hours of New Year

Joginder returned to Mumbai on December 19 but avoided meeting her. He reportedly tried to convince her that both of them were already married and had children.

On January 1, at around 1.30 am, Kanchan allegedly contacted him, saying she had brought sweets for the New Year and asked him to come to her residence. When he arrived, her children were asleep. The woman allegedly attacked him with a sharp knife and chopped off his private part.

Victim hospitalised, police register FIR

Despite the serious injuries, the victim managed to escape and alerted his elder son, who, with the assistance of neighbours, rushed him to VN Desai Hospital, and later to Sion Hospital, where doctors advised surgery.

Also Watch:

Based on his complaint, the Vakola police registered an FIR against Kanchan under Sections 118(2) (voluntarily causing hurt or grievous hurt by dangerous weapons or means) and 351(2) (criminal intimidation) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

