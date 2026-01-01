 SHRC Directs Thane Collector To Pay Compensation For Kalyan Property Acquired For Mumbai–Vadodara Project
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiSHRC Directs Thane Collector To Pay Compensation For Kalyan Property Acquired For Mumbai–Vadodara Project

SHRC Directs Thane Collector To Pay Compensation For Kalyan Property Acquired For Mumbai–Vadodara Project

The State Human Rights Commission has directed the Thane Collector to assess and pay fair compensation to Mohammad Latif Shaikh for his Kalyan property allegedly acquired for the Mumbai–Vadodara project without payment, terming it a violation of legal and human rights norms.

Pranali LotlikarUpdated: Thursday, January 01, 2026, 11:48 PM IST
article-image
Property owners in Kalyan seek justice as SHRC orders compensation for land acquired for the Mumbai–Vadodara infrastructure project | Representational Image

Thane, Jan 01: The State Human Rights Commission (SHRC), presided over by Justice A M Badar, has directed the Thane Collector to pay fair compensation to Mohammad Latif Shaikh, whose residential and commercial properties in Kalyan were allegedly acquired for the Mumbai–Vadodara Ramay Alignment Project without payment.

Complainant alleges acquisition without compensation

Mohd Latif Shaikh, the complainant, approached the commission stating that his landed property bearing Plot No 111 at Mouje Balyani, Taluka Kalyan, comprising his house and shop blocks, was acquired for the infrastructure project.

He alleged that despite the acquisition, no compensation had been paid to him till date, leaving him without any source of income for survival.

FPJ Shorts
SHRC Directs Thane Collector To Pay Compensation For Kalyan Property Acquired For Mumbai–Vadodara Project
SHRC Directs Thane Collector To Pay Compensation For Kalyan Property Acquired For Mumbai–Vadodara Project
KKR Row: Dhirendra Shastri Urges Bangladeshi Players To Raise Voice On Violence Against Hindus | VIDEO
KKR Row: Dhirendra Shastri Urges Bangladeshi Players To Raise Voice On Violence Against Hindus | VIDEO
BMC Elections 2026: Over 1.03 Crore Voters To Cast Ballots At 10,231 Polling Stations Across Mumbai
BMC Elections 2026: Over 1.03 Crore Voters To Cast Ballots At 10,231 Polling Stations Across Mumbai
Mahayuti Alliance Gains Momentum In Maharashtra Civic Polls with 21 Unopposed Wins Across State, Setting Early Political Tone
Mahayuti Alliance Gains Momentum In Maharashtra Civic Polls with 21 Unopposed Wins Across State, Setting Early Political Tone

Collector failed to submit inquiry report

The commission noted that it had earlier directed the Collector, Thane, to conduct a fact-finding inquiry into the acquisition of the property and the issue of compensation. However, the Collector neither appeared before the commission nor submitted the inquiry report as directed.

Allegations deemed unchallenged

Taking serious note of this lapse, the SHRC observed that in the absence of any rebuttal from the Collector, the averments made by the complainant remained unchallenged and were therefore required to be accepted as true and correct. The commission held that it is the duty of the State to pay fair compensation to property owners when their land is acquired for public purposes.

Property acquired without payment, commission observes

In its order, the commission observed that it appeared the Collector, Thane, had conceded to the allegations made in the complaint. It further held that the complainant’s property had been compulsorily acquired by the State without payment of compensation, which warranted immediate corrective action.

Compensation to be paid within 30 days

Accordingly, the SHRC directed the Thane Collector to assess and pay fair compensation to Mohammad Latif Shaikh in accordance with the provisions of the Right to Fair Compensation and Transparency in Land Acquisition, Rehabilitation and Resettlement Act, 2013, within 30 days from receipt of the order.

Also Watch:

Read Also
Mumbai Human Rights Case: SHRC Takes Suo Motu Cognisance After Cancer-Stricken Elderly Woman Found...
article-image

Complaint disposed of with directions

The commission also directed its secretary to comply with the provisions of Section 18(e) of the Protection of Human Rights Act, 1993. With these directions, the complaint was disposed of, and authorities were instructed to inform all concerned parties.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

SHRC Directs Thane Collector To Pay Compensation For Kalyan Property Acquired For Mumbai–Vadodara...

SHRC Directs Thane Collector To Pay Compensation For Kalyan Property Acquired For Mumbai–Vadodara...

BMC Elections 2026: Over 1.03 Crore Voters To Cast Ballots At 10,231 Polling Stations Across Mumbai

BMC Elections 2026: Over 1.03 Crore Voters To Cast Ballots At 10,231 Polling Stations Across Mumbai

Mahayuti Alliance Gains Momentum In Maharashtra Civic Polls with 21 Unopposed Wins Across State,...

Mahayuti Alliance Gains Momentum In Maharashtra Civic Polls with 21 Unopposed Wins Across State,...

Maharashtra News: MSRTC To Reward Accident-Free Drivers Under ‘Safe Travel’ Road Safety Campaign

Maharashtra News: MSRTC To Reward Accident-Free Drivers Under ‘Safe Travel’ Road Safety Campaign

Mumbai Human Rights Case: SHRC Takes Suo Motu Cognisance After Cancer-Stricken Elderly Woman Found...

Mumbai Human Rights Case: SHRC Takes Suo Motu Cognisance After Cancer-Stricken Elderly Woman Found...