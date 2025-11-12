 Mumbai: 20 Assistant Commissioners Protest Appointment Of OSD To DMC Post, Back DMCs’ Demand For Internal Promotion
In a letter addressed to Municipal Commissioner Bhushan Gagrani, the group highlighted growing unrest and discontent within the civic administration over the appointment.

Shefali Parab-PanditUpdated: Wednesday, November 12, 2025, 11:52 PM IST
Mumbai: 20 Assistant Commissioners Protest Appointment Of OSD To DMC Post, Back DMCs’ Demand For Internal Promotion | File Pic (Representative Image)

After the Deputy Municipal Commissioners (DMCs) voiced their objections, 20 of the 24 Assistant Municipal Commissioners (AMCs) have now formally protested the appointment of an officer on special duty (OSD) to the DMC post in the Municipal Commissioner’s Office (MCO).

‘Appointment from Outside the Cadre Is Unjust’

The Assistant Commissioners, in their letter, endorsed the demand raised by the DMCs to fill the DMC (MCO) post from within the Assistant/Deputy Commissioner cadre.

“We fully support this representation and wish to record our unanimous agreement. Appointing an officer from outside the cadre to a vacant post, instead of promoting a regular officer within the same cadre, is unjust and prejudicial, as it undermines seniority, career progression, experience-based selection, and pay scales of officers within the cadre,” the letter stated.

Resentment Over Post-Retirement Appointment

The controversy stems from the appointment of Chandrashekar Chore, who was assigned to the DMC (MCO) post after his retirement on December 31, 2024.

The extension has reportedly sparked discontent among senior officials, who feel the vacancy should have been filled internally. A senior civic official said,

“By the time Chore’s tenure ends, the code of conduct for the upcoming BMC elections will be in effect, delaying the promotion of other eligible officers to this post.”

Objection to the Practice, Not the Person

Officials clarified that their objection was not personal to Chore, but against the growing trend of appointing OSDs to regular DMC positions, which they believe bypasses the established cadre hierarchy and delays promotions.
Despite multiple attempts, Municipal Commissioner Bhushan Gagrani remained unavailable for comment.

