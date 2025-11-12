 Mumbai: BMC Reservation Shake-Up Empowers Women, Redraws Political Map Across City
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMumbai: BMC Reservation Shake-Up Empowers Women, Redraws Political Map Across City

Mumbai: BMC Reservation Shake-Up Empowers Women, Redraws Political Map Across City

This shift is particularly evident in Dahisar, Borivali, Ghatkopar (East and West), Bhandup, Malad, Jogeshwari, Sewri-Koliwada, and Worli, where the surge in women’s representation is expected to reshape local power dynamics and governance.

Shefali Parab-PanditUpdated: Wednesday, November 12, 2025, 11:42 PM IST
article-image
BMC Organised Lottery For BMC Election at Bal Gandharwa hall Bandra | FPJ/ Vijay Gohil

Mumbai: The 227-ward reservation list for the upcoming Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) elections has dramatically transformed Mumbai’s political landscape. With nearly half the wards reserved for women, several assembly constituencies are now dominated by female candidates leaving male corporators with only a handful of wards to contest from.

This shift is particularly evident in Dahisar, Borivali, Ghatkopar (East and West), Bhandup, Malad, Jogeshwari, Sewri-Koliwada, and Worli, where the surge in women’s representation is expected to reshape local power dynamics and governance.

Half of BMC Wards Reserved for Women

Out of Mumbai’s 227 wards, 114 have been reserved for women, including 8 for Scheduled Castes (SC), 1 for Scheduled Tribes (ST), 31 for Other Backward Classes (OBC), and 74 for the general category.

FPJ Shorts
Uttar Pradesh News: Agra Court To Hear Sedition Case Against BJP MP Kangana Ranaut Over Remarks On Farmers; Revision Petition Accepted
Uttar Pradesh News: Agra Court To Hear Sedition Case Against BJP MP Kangana Ranaut Over Remarks On Farmers; Revision Petition Accepted
Uttar Pradesh News: Lucknow's KGMU Opens New Robotic Operation Theatre Complex At Shatabdi Bhawan To Expand Affordable Robotic Surgeries In State
Uttar Pradesh News: Lucknow's KGMU Opens New Robotic Operation Theatre Complex At Shatabdi Bhawan To Expand Affordable Robotic Surgeries In State
Bombay HC Increases Divorced Wife’s Maintenance From ₹50,000 To ₹3.5 Lakh; Slams Businessman For Concealing ₹1,000 Crore Empire
Bombay HC Increases Divorced Wife’s Maintenance From ₹50,000 To ₹3.5 Lakh; Slams Businessman For Concealing ₹1,000 Crore Empire
Bombay HC Orders Maharashtra Govt To Identify 3 New 90-Acre Sites For SGNP Encroacher Rehabilitation; Expresses Displeasure Over Delays
Bombay HC Orders Maharashtra Govt To Identify 3 New 90-Acre Sites For SGNP Encroacher Rehabilitation; Expresses Displeasure Over Delays

The reservation process was carried out based on population ratios for SCs and STs, followed by allocations for OBC and general category women. Among the city’s 36 assembly constituencies, 9 now have more women-reserved wards than men, and in some areas, women-reserved wards outnumber all other reserved categories combined.

This clustering has resulted in two to three consecutive wards being reserved for women in several constituencies a move that has narrowed options for male aspirants and sparked unease among established corporators who may lose their traditional strongholds.

Constituency-Wise Breakdown: Women Take the Lead

A closer look at the assembly constituencies underscores the scale of the shift:

Dahisar: 5 of 6 wards reserved (3 OBC, 2 General, 1 Open)

Borivali: 6 of 7 wards reserved (4 General, 2 OBC, 1 Open)

Malad: 4 of 8 wards reserved (4 OBC Women)

Bhandup: 5 of 7 wards reserved (5 General, 2 OBC)

Jogeshwari: 7 of 8 wards reserved (5 General, 2 OBC, 1 ST)

Sewri-Koliwada: 5 of 6 wards reserved (5 General, 1 OBC)

Worli: All 4 wards reserved (3 General, 1 OBC)

Ghatkopar East: 4 of 5 wards reserved (3 General, 1 SC, 1 Open)

Ghatkopar West: 4 of 5 wards reserved (3 General, 2 OBC, 1 Open)

These figures highlight a strong and unprecedented female presence in key constituencies and limited contesting space for male candidates — marking a significant step toward gender-balanced representation in the BMC.

Read Also
BMC To Deploy Maharashtra Security Force At Cooper Hospital After Doctor Assault, But Elections May...
article-image

Women Poised to Reshape Local Governance

The development has triggered widespread discussions in political circles, with many observers calling it a historic opportunity for women to play a greater role in civic governance.

While several veteran male corporators are now scrambling to find new constituencies, female leaders both experienced and first-time candidates are expected to make a strong impact in the upcoming elections. Political analysts note that this reservation pattern could redefine electoral strategies, alliances, and ward-level dynamics for all major parties.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai: BMC Reservation Shake-Up Empowers Women, Redraws Political Map Across City

Mumbai: BMC Reservation Shake-Up Empowers Women, Redraws Political Map Across City

Bombay HC Increases Divorced Wife’s Maintenance From ₹50,000 To ₹3.5 Lakh; Slams Businessman...

Bombay HC Increases Divorced Wife’s Maintenance From ₹50,000 To ₹3.5 Lakh; Slams Businessman...

Bombay HC Orders Maharashtra Govt To Identify 3 New 90-Acre Sites For SGNP Encroacher...

Bombay HC Orders Maharashtra Govt To Identify 3 New 90-Acre Sites For SGNP Encroacher...

Mumbai Crime: DRI Busts ₹15 Crore Gold Smuggling And Melting Racket; Kingpin Procured Gold From...

Mumbai Crime: DRI Busts ₹15 Crore Gold Smuggling And Melting Racket; Kingpin Procured Gold From...

Mumbai Airport Customs Arrest 36-Year-Old UP Man For Smuggling 10 Kg Hydroponic Weed Worth ₹10...

Mumbai Airport Customs Arrest 36-Year-Old UP Man For Smuggling 10 Kg Hydroponic Weed Worth ₹10...