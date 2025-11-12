BMC To Deploy Maharashtra Security Force At Cooper Hospital After Doctor Assault, But Elections May Delay Implementation

Following the assault on doctors at Cooper Hospital, BMC plans to replace private security with Maharashtra Security Force for better protection | File Photo

Mumbai: The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has initiated steps to replace private security agencies at Cooper Hospital with the Maharashtra Security Force (MSF), following the assault on three on-duty doctors. However, the upcoming announcement of BMC election dates and the subsequent enforcement of the Model Code of Conduct are expected to delay the process by up to six months.

Move Follows Attack On Three On-Duty Doctors

The incident occurred around midnight on November 7–8, 2025, when a critically ill woman died during treatment. Enraged by her death, her son allegedly attacked doctors — Dr. Anand Gavkar, Dr. Annasaheb Bhadke, and Dr. Karan Desai — in the casualty department. Shockingly, security guards from the private agency, Smart Security, reportedly stood by without intervening to protect the medical staff.

MARD Launches Indefinite Strike

Condemning the attack, the Maharashtra Association of Resident Doctors (MARD) launched an indefinite strike from November 8, demanding stronger security measures and the immediate removal of the private agency.

In response, the BMC deployed 24 municipal security guards across critical sections of Cooper Hospital — including the casualty ward, MICU, SICU, NICU, and PICU — beginning with the 3 p.m. to 11 p.m. shift on November 8.

Civic Officials Approve MSF Induction Plan

At a meeting held on November 10, senior civic officials, including the Deputy Municipal Commissioner (General Administration) and the Director of Medical Education and Major Hospitals, directed staff to fast-track the induction of the Maharashtra Security Force.

As per the plan, a formal proposal for MSF deployment will be submitted by November 12, followed by approvals up to the Municipal Commissioner’s level. The process includes a mandatory survey by MSF officials, for which Rs 50,000 will be paid in advance. Once the proposal is cleared and financial approvals obtained, the BMC will release a four-month advance salary to the MSF for deploying trained personnel at the hospital.

Safety Concerns In Civic Hospitals

The move follows growing concern over the safety of doctors and inadequate security in civic hospitals. While MARD has welcomed the decision, it has urged the BMC to ensure permanent MSF deployment across all major municipal hospitals in Mumbai.

Possible Delay Due To Model Code Of Conduct

However, officials caution that if the BMC election schedule is announced and the Model Code of Conduct comes into effect, the proposal’s approval may be deferred until the election process concludes — including the formation of the Standing Committee and election of its chairperson. As a result, the implementation could be delayed by up to six months.

