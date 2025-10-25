Mumbai News: BMC To Install Fire Safety Balls At Cooper Hospital For Enhanced Fire Protection

Cooper Hospital | File Image

Mumbai: In a proactive fire safety move, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) will soon install fire safety balls at Cooper Hospital in Juhu to enhance protection against accidental fires. The civic body has already initiated the tender process for their installation, aiming to ensure immediate response in case of a blaze — especially in areas where no staff are present.

How Fire Safety Balls Work

These automatic fire extinguishing devices burst upon reaching a specific temperature, releasing a chemical powder that helps control the fire before it spreads. The initiative follows a series of fire incidents across Mumbai during Diwali, some of which led to tragic loss of life.

Cooper Hospital’s Critical Role in Emergency Care

Located in Juhu–Vile Parle, the hospital serves over 2,000 patients daily from Andheri, Santacruz, Khar, Bandra, Jogeshwari, and Malad. Given its proximity to both domestic and international airports and the Western Express Highway, Cooper Hospital plays a crucial role in handling emergency and accident cases.

System Proven Effective in Other Civic Buildings

BMC officials noted that such fire safety balls have already been installed at the civic headquarters. The system, introduced during the tenure of then Chief Fire Officer Prabhat Rahangdale, has proven to be an effective preventive measure.

Crucial First-Response Tool for Safety

Given that hundreds of patients visit Cooper Hospital daily, officials said these devices will act as a crucial first-response tool. In case of fire, the balls automatically explode or can be manually thrown toward the flames, releasing a fine powder that suppresses the fire instantly.

BMC Urges Wider Fire Preparedness

The civic body has also reiterated that all residential and commercial buildings, offices, malls, factories, and shops must install certified fire prevention systems to ensure quick containment of fires and avoid loss of life and property.

