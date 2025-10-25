Mumbai: Veteran Actor Satish Shah Passes Away At 74 Due To Kidney Failure

Satish Shah | X

Veteran actor Satish Shah (74), celebrated for his impeccable comic timing in Hindi films and television, passed away on Saturday at his apartment in Bandra, reportedly due to kidney failure.

His death was confirmed by his personal assistant of 30 years, Ramesh Kadatala. Shah is survived by his wife, designer Madhu Shah.

From Gujarat to Stardom

A Kutchi from Mandvi in Gujarat, Shah graduated from the Film and Television Institute of India (FTII), Pune, and made his acting debut in 1978 with “Arvind Desai Ki Ajeeb Dastaan”, directed by Saeed Mirza.

He appeared in several cameo roles in his early career, but his big breakthrough came in 1983 with Kundan Shah’s cult classic “Jaane Bhi Do Yaaro”, where he portrayed Municipal Commissioner Mr. D’Mello.

The role earned him a Filmfare nomination for Best Actor in a Comic Role, marking the beginning of a prolific and successful career.

Television Fame: A Household Name

Shah became a household name with iconic television sitcoms like “Yeh Jo Hai Zindagi” and “Sarabhai vs Sarabhai.”

In “Yeh Jo Hai Zindagi,” he played 55 different characters in 55 episodes, alongside Swarup Sampat, Shafi Inamdar, and Rakesh Bedi — a feat that showcased his range and comic genius.

His portrayal of Indravadan Sarabhai in “Sarabhai vs Sarabhai” opposite Ratna Pathak Shah remains one of Indian television’s most beloved characters.

Producer Ashok Pandit said, “Satish was a very versatile actor known for his comic sense and terrific sense of timing.”

Over 250 Films and Countless Smiles

Over the course of his career, Shah acted in more than 250 Hindi films, including blockbusters such as “Main Hoon Na,” “Kal Ho Naa Ho,” “Fanaa,” “Om Shanti Om,” “Chupke Chupke,” “Kabhi Haan Kabhi Naa,” “Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge,” and “Hum Aapke Hain Koun.”

He also served as a co-judge on the “Comedy Circus” series alongside Archana Puran Singh, further cementing his legacy in Indian comedy.

Tributes Pour In

The Hindi film industry paid heartfelt tributes to the veteran actor. Filmmaker Farah Khan wrote, “Rest in peace dearest Satish. You were a joy to know and work with. Will miss you sending memes and jokes every day.”

His passing comes close on the heels of the deaths of two other noted actors, Asrani and Pankaj Dheer, marking a somber period for Indian cinema.