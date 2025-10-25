 Uttan-Virar Sea Link Receives Environmental Clearance; All You Need To Know About Signal Free Link To Marine Drive
According to reports, the UVSL will connect the under construction Versova-Bhayandar-Dahisar Coastal Road. All these projects combined will create a seamless signal free link right from Marine Drive to Virar.

Karishma Pranav BhavsarUpdated: Saturday, October 25, 2025, 08:42 PM IST
article-image
Uttan-Virar Sea Link Receives Environmental Clearance | X/@MMRDAOfficial

Mumbai: The Uttan-Virar Sea Link (UVSL) project has reportedly received clearance from the Environmental Department. As people of Vasai, Virar, Dahanu are facing severe traffic on the road, with the opening of the sea link, the journey from Virar to Marine drive will be seamless and signal free.

Earlier on July 11, the sea link proposal, featuring three connectors in Uttan, Vasai, and Virar, was cleared, however, clearance from the Union Ministry of Environment, Forests, and Climate Change was pending until now.

How will the project connect Virar to Marine Drive?

Originally, the Versova-Virar sea link was planned from Versova to Virar, but with BMC implementing alternative coastal routes, the effective connection will be from Uttan to Virar. The sea bridge will extend 24.25 km parallel to the coast, with three connectors: a 9.32 km Uttan connector linking to the Dahisar-Bhayandar Link Road, a 2.5 km Vasai connector, and an 18.95 km Virar connector connecting to the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway.

Versova-Bhayandar-Dahisar Coastal Road

The proposed 60-metre-wide coastal road which is an extension of the Mumbai Coastal Road from Versova to Bhayandar is seen as a key link connecting Nariman Point to Uttan and further to Vasai–Virar. With approvals progressing, the BMC aims to complete the Versova-Dahisar stretch by late 2028.

Features of Uttan-Virar Sea Link

- The UVSL will relieve traffic congestion pressure on existing arterial roads such as the Western Express Highway, S.V. Road, and Link Road. This will result in enhanced road safety, lower travel times, and a noticeable decrease in noise and air pollution, ultimately uplifting the quality of life for residents.

- The sea link will streamline transportation and improve access to residential, commercial, and industrial zones.

- The improved road infrastructure will drastically cut down emergency response times for ambulances, fire brigades, and disaster management services.

- The project also aims to reduce vehicle emissions and incorporating eco-conscious construction practices.

- In addition to this, UVSL will also enhance accessibility to scenic coastal regions, which will boost tourism.

