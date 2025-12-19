Centre Approves ₹887 Crore World-Class Marina At Mumbai Harbour To Boost Coastal Infrastructure And Marine Tourism

In a major boost to coastal infrastructure and marine tourism, the Central government has approved the development of a world class marina at Mumbai Harbour, with an estimated investment of ₹887 crore. | X @sarbanandsonwal

Mumbai, December 18: In a major boost to coastal infrastructure and marine tourism, the Central government has approved the development of a world class marina at Mumbai Harbour, with an estimated investment of ₹887 crore. The approval was confirmed in an official statement released on Wednesday.

The ambitious project will be executed through a hybrid development model, combining public investment with private sector participation. The Mumbai Port Authority will take the lead in building the core marine infrastructure, while a private operator will develop the onshore facilities linked to the marina.

Hybrid Model to Drive Development

Under the approved plan, the Mumbai Port Authority will invest approximately ₹470 crore to construct essential marina infrastructure on an engineering, procurement and construction basis. This includes facilities required for berthing, navigation and daily operations within the harbour area.

The remaining ₹417 crore will be invested by a private developer, who will be responsible for creating onshore amenities such as hospitality services, commercial spaces and support facilities for yacht owners and visitors.

According to the statement, the Ministry has formally cleared the Port Authority’s investment proposal and the tendering process is already underway. Bids for the project are scheduled to close on December 29, 2025.

Capacity and Marine Infrastructure

Spread across nearly 12 hectares of water area, the proposed marina will have the capacity to berth 424 yachts, each measuring up to 30 metres in length. Officials said the facility is designed to meet international standards and cater to both domestic and global maritime tourism.

The marine infrastructure will include an approach trestle, a piled breakwater, service platforms, floating pontoons and gangways. These elements are intended to ensure smooth yacht movement, safe docking and efficient operations throughout the year.

Employment and Economic Impact

The government said the project is expected to generate more than 2,000 direct and indirect jobs. Employment opportunities will span marina operations, cruise and leisure services, hospitality, maintenance and allied sectors.

Officials also noted that the marina would strengthen Mumbai’s position as a maritime and tourism hub, while encouraging greater private participation in coastal infrastructure projects.

Once completed, the marina is expected to significantly enhance Mumbai Harbour’s recreational profile and contribute to long term economic activity along the city’s waterfront.

