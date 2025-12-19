NDPS Court Sentences Two Pharmacists To 20 Years For Manufacturing 17 Kg Of Banned Drug Mephedrone For Export

The special NDPS court has sentenced two pharmacists, Pravin Waghela, 34, from Bandra and Ramdas Nayak, 40, from Hubli, Karnataka, to 20 years of imprisonment for manufacturing banned narcotic substance Mephe drone (MD) in 2017, intending to export it abroad. | Representational Image

Mumbai: The special NDPS court has sentenced two pharmacists, Pravin Waghela, 34, from Bandra and Ramdas Nayak, 40, from Hubli, Karnataka, to 20 years of imprisonment for manufacturing banned narcotic substance Mephe drone (MD) in 2017, intending to export it abroad. The ANC officials seized a total of 17 kg of MD.

ANC Seized 17 Kg of Mephedrone, Fine Imposed

Firdos Nathani alias Firoz alias Mahesh Patel alias Mukeshbhai Patel from Navsari was acquitted. The court imposed a fine of Rs1 lakh on each convict.

Observing that the duo “utilized their knowledge for illegal activities rather than its use for the benefit of society,” the court refused leniency, stating it was “a fit case to impose maximum punishment” for its deterrent effect.

2017 Operation Led to Multiple Recoveries

On January 9, 2017, ANC trapped Waghela at Chheda Nagar Bus Stop, recovering 200 grams from him and 10 kg from his car. A raid on their Karnataka plant yielded 7 kg more. Investigation linked Waghela to absconding UK resident Minal Chamneri via Firdos for export. Prosecutor BG Rajput examined 23 witnesses. Firdos was acquitted as mere call records without transcripts or further evidence were insufficient to prove conspiracy.

