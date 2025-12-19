Nashik Police Await Medical Clearance As NCP (AP) Leader Manikrao Kokate Undergoes Angioplasty At Mumbai Hospital

NCP (AP) leader Manikrao Kokate | File Photo

Mumbai: NCP (AP) leader Manikrao Kokate is scheduled to undergo a coronary angioplasty on Friday. A decision regarding his discharge will be taken after the procedure. The police have also obtained a report in this regard from the hospital. He cannot be taken into custody before his discharge. Therefore, further legal action will be initiated tomorrow after receiving the doctors’ report, Nashik police said. Statements of the two doctors treating Kokate have been recorded.

Doctors’ Statements Recorded, Medical Reports Sought

The hospital administration’s report, Kokate’s medical report, and the doctors’ statements are likely to be produced before the court tomorrow. According to sources, the police reached the hospital at 10:41 am on Thursday and met Kokate at 12:15 pm on Friday.

Nashik, Maharashtra: Nashik police visited Lilavati Hospital, where former minister Manikrao Kokate is undergoing treatment, seeking his health report pic.twitter.com/aBeUkB1tTR — IANS (@ians_india) December 19, 2025

According to information received from the Nashik police, the statement of Dr Kuldeep Deore, the night shift in-charge at Lilavati Hospital, has been recorded. Information and reports regarding the treatment provided so far have been obtained from the hospital administration. The police have also sought written information on the further course of treatment expected.

Written Clarification Sought on Future Medical Course

The police are complying with the court’s order. It is necessary to wait until the report detailing the further medical action is received. As there were no female police officers in the Nashik police team, assistance has been sought from the Bandra police.

Sources said that the hospital administration has also assured compliance with the court’s order.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/