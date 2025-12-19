 Nashik Police Await Medical Clearance As NCP (AP) Leader Manikrao Kokate Undergoes Angioplasty At Mumbai Hospital
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiNashik Police Await Medical Clearance As NCP (AP) Leader Manikrao Kokate Undergoes Angioplasty At Mumbai Hospital

Nashik Police Await Medical Clearance As NCP (AP) Leader Manikrao Kokate Undergoes Angioplasty At Mumbai Hospital

According to information received from the Nashik police, the statement of Dr Kuldeep Deore, the night shift in-charge at Lilavati Hospital, has been recorded. Information and reports regarding the treatment provided so far have been obtained from the hospital administration. The police have also sought written information on the further course of treatment expected.

Megha KuchikUpdated: Friday, December 19, 2025, 12:19 PM IST
article-image
NCP (AP) leader Manikrao Kokate | File Photo

Mumbai: NCP (AP) leader Manikrao Kokate is scheduled to undergo a coronary angioplasty on Friday. A decision regarding his discharge will be taken after the procedure. The police have also obtained a report in this regard from the hospital. He cannot be taken into custody before his discharge. Therefore, further legal action will be initiated tomorrow after receiving the doctors’ report, Nashik police said. Statements of the two doctors treating Kokate have been recorded.

Doctors’ Statements Recorded, Medical Reports Sought

The hospital administration’s report, Kokate’s medical report, and the doctors’ statements are likely to be produced before the court tomorrow. According to sources, the police reached the hospital at 10:41 am on Thursday and met Kokate at 12:15 pm on Friday.

According to information received from the Nashik police, the statement of Dr Kuldeep Deore, the night shift in-charge at Lilavati Hospital, has been recorded. Information and reports regarding the treatment provided so far have been obtained from the hospital administration. The police have also sought written information on the further course of treatment expected.

FPJ Shorts
'At World Hindu Economic Forum 2025, Hindu Ethos Sustained Bharat’s Civilisation,' Says CM Devendra Fadnavis As Maharashtra Pushes Manufacturing
'At World Hindu Economic Forum 2025, Hindu Ethos Sustained Bharat’s Civilisation,' Says CM Devendra Fadnavis As Maharashtra Pushes Manufacturing
New Insurance Law A Game Changer For Growth & Accessibility: LIC CEO
New Insurance Law A Game Changer For Growth & Accessibility: LIC CEO
IBPS SO Mains Scorecard 2025 Released At ibps.in; Download Till December 24
IBPS SO Mains Scorecard 2025 Released At ibps.in; Download Till December 24
India-China Trade Gap Seen Widening To 106 Billion Dollars In 2025
India-China Trade Gap Seen Widening To 106 Billion Dollars In 2025
Read Also
BJP-Shiv Sena Mahayuti Alliance Reaches Consensus On 150 BMC Seats, Talks Continue For 77
article-image

Written Clarification Sought on Future Medical Course

The police are complying with the court’s order. It is necessary to wait until the report detailing the further medical action is received. As there were no female police officers in the Nashik police team, assistance has been sought from the Bandra police.

Sources said that the hospital administration has also assured compliance with the court’s order.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

'At World Hindu Economic Forum 2025, Hindu Ethos Sustained Bharat’s Civilisation,' Says CM...

'At World Hindu Economic Forum 2025, Hindu Ethos Sustained Bharat’s Civilisation,' Says CM...

Air India Mumbai–Varanasi Flight Makes Emergency Landing In Bhubaneswar As Dense Fog Disrupts Air...

Air India Mumbai–Varanasi Flight Makes Emergency Landing In Bhubaneswar As Dense Fog Disrupts Air...

Centre Approves ₹887 Crore World-Class Marina At Mumbai Harbour To Boost Coastal Infrastructure...

Centre Approves ₹887 Crore World-Class Marina At Mumbai Harbour To Boost Coastal Infrastructure...

Two College Students Killed In Malad West Scooter-Truck Crash, FIR Registered Against Driver For...

Two College Students Killed In Malad West Scooter-Truck Crash, FIR Registered Against Driver For...

NDPS Court Sentences Two Pharmacists To 20 Years For Manufacturing 17 Kg Of Banned Drug Mephedrone...

NDPS Court Sentences Two Pharmacists To 20 Years For Manufacturing 17 Kg Of Banned Drug Mephedrone...