 Two College Students Killed In Malad West Scooter-Truck Crash, FIR Registered Against Driver For Negligent Parking
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiTwo College Students Killed In Malad West Scooter-Truck Crash, FIR Registered Against Driver For Negligent Parking

Two College Students Killed In Malad West Scooter-Truck Crash, FIR Registered Against Driver For Negligent Parking

The deceased have been identified as Ridaj D’Souza and Kelyan Fernandes, both college students. On Thursday, the Bangur Nagar police registered an FIR against the truck driver; however, the accused has not been arrested yet. This was the third such fatal incident this week in which two people riding a twowheeler lost their lives.

Megha KuchikUpdated: Friday, December 19, 2025, 12:47 PM IST
article-image
An 18-year-old girl and a 20year-old boy were killed in a road accident in Malad West on Wednesday night. | Representational Image

Mumbai: An 18-year-old girl and a 20year-old boy were killed in a road accident in Malad West on Wednesday night. The two were travelling on a scooter when it collided with a trailer truck that was allegedly parked dangerously by the roadside. The boy, who was riding the scooter, rammed into the rear of the truck, resulting in the death of both riders.

Victims Identified as College Students

The deceased have been identified as Ridaj D’Souza and Kelyan Fernandes, both college students. On Thursday, the Bangur Nagar police registered an FIR against the truck driver; however, the accused has not been arrested yet.

This was the third such fatal incident this week in which two people riding a twowheeler lost their lives.

FPJ Shorts
IBPS SO Mains Scorecard 2025 Released At ibps.in; Download Till December 24
IBPS SO Mains Scorecard 2025 Released At ibps.in; Download Till December 24
India-China Trade Gap Seen Widening To 106 Billion Dollars In 2025
India-China Trade Gap Seen Widening To 106 Billion Dollars In 2025
Shubhchintak On OTT: Swapnil Joshi & Manasi Parakeh's Gujarati Dark-Comedy Film Is Premiering On This Platform; Here's To Know Everything
Shubhchintak On OTT: Swapnil Joshi & Manasi Parakeh's Gujarati Dark-Comedy Film Is Premiering On This Platform; Here's To Know Everything
Bharti Airtel Approves ₹15,700 Crore Final Call On Rights Shares To Cut Debt
Bharti Airtel Approves ₹15,700 Crore Final Call On Rights Shares To Cut Debt
Read Also
NDPS Court Sentences Two Pharmacists To 20 Years For Manufacturing 17 Kg Of Banned Drug Mephedrone...
article-image

Accident Occurred Near Evershine Nagar Around 10 pm

According to the Bangur Nagar police, the Malad accident occurred around 10pm on Wednesday at Evershine Nagar, Malad West. The scooter was travelling from Riyan International School towards Dheeraj Kirti building when it collided with the rear of the parked truck. With the assistance of bystanders, the police rushed both victims to Trauma Care Hospital in Jogeshwari East, where doctors declared them dead.

A case has been registered against the truck driver.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Air India Mumbai–Varanasi Flight Makes Emergency Landing In Bhubaneswar As Dense Fog Disrupts Air...

Air India Mumbai–Varanasi Flight Makes Emergency Landing In Bhubaneswar As Dense Fog Disrupts Air...

Centre Approves ₹887 Crore World-Class Marina At Mumbai Harbour To Boost Coastal Infrastructure...

Centre Approves ₹887 Crore World-Class Marina At Mumbai Harbour To Boost Coastal Infrastructure...

Two College Students Killed In Malad West Scooter-Truck Crash, FIR Registered Against Driver For...

Two College Students Killed In Malad West Scooter-Truck Crash, FIR Registered Against Driver For...

NDPS Court Sentences Two Pharmacists To 20 Years For Manufacturing 17 Kg Of Banned Drug Mephedrone...

NDPS Court Sentences Two Pharmacists To 20 Years For Manufacturing 17 Kg Of Banned Drug Mephedrone...

Nashik Police Await Medical Clearance As NCP (AP) Leader Manikrao Kokate Undergoes Angioplasty At...

Nashik Police Await Medical Clearance As NCP (AP) Leader Manikrao Kokate Undergoes Angioplasty At...