Two College Students Killed In Malad West Scooter-Truck Crash, FIR Registered Against Driver For Negligent Parking

Mumbai: An 18-year-old girl and a 20year-old boy were killed in a road accident in Malad West on Wednesday night. The two were travelling on a scooter when it collided with a trailer truck that was allegedly parked dangerously by the roadside. The boy, who was riding the scooter, rammed into the rear of the truck, resulting in the death of both riders.

Victims Identified as College Students

The deceased have been identified as Ridaj D’Souza and Kelyan Fernandes, both college students. On Thursday, the Bangur Nagar police registered an FIR against the truck driver; however, the accused has not been arrested yet.

This was the third such fatal incident this week in which two people riding a twowheeler lost their lives.

Accident Occurred Near Evershine Nagar Around 10 pm

According to the Bangur Nagar police, the Malad accident occurred around 10pm on Wednesday at Evershine Nagar, Malad West. The scooter was travelling from Riyan International School towards Dheeraj Kirti building when it collided with the rear of the parked truck. With the assistance of bystanders, the police rushed both victims to Trauma Care Hospital in Jogeshwari East, where doctors declared them dead.

A case has been registered against the truck driver.

