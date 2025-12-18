BJP-Shiv Sena Mahayuti Alliance Reaches Consensus On 150 BMC Seats, Talks Continue For 77

BJP Logo (L) & Shiv Sena-UBT Logo (R) | File Pics

Mumbai: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Shiv Sena, constituents of the ruling Mahayuti alliance, have reached a consensus on seat-sharing for 150 of the 227 wards in the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) elections, Mumbai BJP president Amit Satam said on Thursday. He added that discussions are underway for the remaining 77 wards and are expected to be concluded within the next two to three days.

Final Decision by State Leadership

Addressing a joint press conference along with Shiv Sena MLA and Maharashtra minister Uday Samant, Satam said the final decision on the remaining seats would be taken by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde. He stressed that the objective of the seat-sharing arrangement is to provide a corruption-free administration to Mumbai and fulfil the aspirations of Mumbaikars.

“Whether one party contests more seats or another is not important. The Mahayuti will contest all 227 wards and will win more than 150 seats, ensuring that the Mahayuti’s mayor is elected,” Satam said. He alleged that parties which ruled the civic body for 25 years had indulged in corruption and were now attempting to change the character of Mumbai for electoral gains, a move the alliance was determined to defeat.

Emphasising the unity within the alliance, Satam said the BJP, Shiv Sena and the Republican Party of India (RPI) are firmly united. “The bow and arrow and the lotus are one. The alliance will not break under any circumstances,” he said.

Stance on NCP and Nawab Malik

Satam also clarified the alliance’s stand on the Nationalist Congress Party faction led by Nawab Malik. “We have nothing to do with the NCP under Nawab Malik’s leadership. Until he is acquitted of the serious allegations against him, we will not have any association with him,” he said.

Responding to the remarks, NCP state president Sunil Tatkare said the party would make every effort to ensure coordination within the Mahayuti alliance. Clarifying the party’s position, Tatkare said Nawab Malik is the chairman of the NCP’s internal election management committee and that discussions and negotiations within the Mahayuti take place at the state leadership level.

Tatkare said a decision on the issue is expected within a day or two. He declined to directly respond to Satam’s comments but said discussions had already been held with Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, Deputy Chief Minister and NCP national president Ajit Pawar, and senior leader Praful Patel.

“Following these meetings, Ajit Pawar, Praful Patel and I had detailed discussions. I will speak to Ajit Pawar again. As state president, Mumbai and all divisions fall under my jurisdiction,” Tatkare said while speaking to the media.

Alliance Will Not Break, Says Uday Samant

Shiv Sena leader and minister Uday Samant who was present during the meeting with Satam reiterated that consensus has been reached on 150 seats, while discussions will continue on the remaining 77. “The focus is not on how many seats each party contests, but on moving forward together as the Mahayuti,” Samant said.

He added that the BJP, Shiv Sena and RPI must function cohesively and said the alliance is confident of winning more than 150 seats, as indicated by Union Home Minister Amit Shah. Samant said that if differences arise over some of the remaining seats, a final call will be taken by Chief Minister Shinde and Deputy Chief Minister Fadnavis.

“The alliance will not break over seat-sharing or any other issue. Our duty is to fulfil the dreams of the people of Mumbai,” Samant said.

