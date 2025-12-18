 Supreme Court Collegium Recommends Five High Court Judges, Including Two From Bombay HC, For Appointment As Chief Justices
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiSupreme Court Collegium Recommends Five High Court Judges, Including Two From Bombay HC, For Appointment As Chief Justices

Supreme Court Collegium Recommends Five High Court Judges, Including Two From Bombay HC, For Appointment As Chief Justices

The Collegium has recommended names of Justices Revati Mohite-Dere and MS Sonak of the Bombay HC to be elevated as Chief Justices of Meghalaya and Jharkhand High courts respectively. The recommendations were made during a meeting of the Collegium held on December 18 headed by Chief Justice of India Surya Kant and other senior judges of the apex court.

Urvi MahajaniUpdated: Thursday, December 18, 2025, 11:38 PM IST
article-image
The Supreme Court | File Photo

Mumbai: The Supreme Court Collegium on Thursday recommended the appointment of five High Court judges as Chief Justices of different High Courts (HC), including two from the Bombay High Court.

Justices Revati Mohite-Dere and MS Sonak Proposed for Meghalaya and Jharkhand HCs

The Collegium has recommended names of Justices Revati Mohite-Dere and MS Sonak of the Bombay HC to be elevated as Chief Justices of Meghalaya and Jharkhand High courts respectively.

Read Also
Navi Mumbai: Uran Man Booked For Rape, POCSO After Marrying 16-Year-Old Minor And Causing Pregnancy
article-image

Three Other Judges Recommended for Chief Justice Positions

FPJ Shorts
Navi Mumbai News: Nigerian National Held With MD, MDMA Worth ₹21 Lakh
Navi Mumbai News: Nigerian National Held With MD, MDMA Worth ₹21 Lakh
Supreme Court Collegium Recommends Five High Court Judges, Including Two From Bombay HC, For Appointment As Chief Justices
Supreme Court Collegium Recommends Five High Court Judges, Including Two From Bombay HC, For Appointment As Chief Justices
Haryana Winter Session Day 1: Congress Brings No-Trust Motion Against BJP Govt
Haryana Winter Session Day 1: Congress Brings No-Trust Motion Against BJP Govt
West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee To Rename ‘Karmashree’ Job Scheme After Mahatma Gandhi
West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee To Rename ‘Karmashree’ Job Scheme After Mahatma Gandhi

The recommendations were made during a meeting of the Collegium held on December 18 headed by Chief Justice of India Surya Kant and other senior judges of the apex court. The recommendations are subject to approval by the Union Government.

Others to be elevated as CJIs of other HCs include Justices Manoj Gupta of Allahabad HC, A. Muhamed Mustaque of Kerala HC and Sangam Kumar Sahoo of Orissa HC. They are recommended to be elevated to HCs of Uttarakhand, Sikkim and Patna respectively.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Navi Mumbai News: Nigerian National Held With MD, MDMA Worth ₹21 Lakh

Navi Mumbai News: Nigerian National Held With MD, MDMA Worth ₹21 Lakh

Supreme Court Collegium Recommends Five High Court Judges, Including Two From Bombay HC, For...

Supreme Court Collegium Recommends Five High Court Judges, Including Two From Bombay HC, For...

Navi Mumbai: Uran Man Booked For Rape, POCSO After Marrying 16-Year-Old Minor And Causing Pregnancy

Navi Mumbai: Uran Man Booked For Rape, POCSO After Marrying 16-Year-Old Minor And Causing Pregnancy

Efforts Will Be Made To Keep Mahayuti Intact, Says NCP State President Sunil Tatkare

Efforts Will Be Made To Keep Mahayuti Intact, Says NCP State President Sunil Tatkare

Navi Mumbai: Thieves Smash Car Windows In APMC And Turbhe, Steal Laptops, Cash Worth ₹5.75 Lakh

Navi Mumbai: Thieves Smash Car Windows In APMC And Turbhe, Steal Laptops, Cash Worth ₹5.75 Lakh