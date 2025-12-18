Supreme Court Collegium Recommends Five High Court Judges, Including Two From Bombay HC, For Appointment As Chief Justices

The Supreme Court | File Photo

Mumbai: The Supreme Court Collegium on Thursday recommended the appointment of five High Court judges as Chief Justices of different High Courts (HC), including two from the Bombay High Court.

Justices Revati Mohite-Dere and MS Sonak Proposed for Meghalaya and Jharkhand HCs

The Collegium has recommended names of Justices Revati Mohite-Dere and MS Sonak of the Bombay HC to be elevated as Chief Justices of Meghalaya and Jharkhand High courts respectively.

Three Other Judges Recommended for Chief Justice Positions

The recommendations were made during a meeting of the Collegium held on December 18 headed by Chief Justice of India Surya Kant and other senior judges of the apex court. The recommendations are subject to approval by the Union Government.

Others to be elevated as CJIs of other HCs include Justices Manoj Gupta of Allahabad HC, A. Muhamed Mustaque of Kerala HC and Sangam Kumar Sahoo of Orissa HC. They are recommended to be elevated to HCs of Uttarakhand, Sikkim and Patna respectively.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/