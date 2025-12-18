Bomb Threat Emails Trigger Evacuations Across Bombay High Court, Mumbai Courts And Banks; All Alerts Declared Hoaxes After Searches

The Bombay High Court, several local courts across Mumbai, and two major banks in south Mumbai received bomb threat emails on Thursday, triggering widespread security alerts and evacuations. | SALMAN ANSARI

Mumbai: The Bombay High Court, several local courts across Mumbai, and two major banks in south Mumbai received bomb threat emails on Thursday, triggering widespread security alerts and evacuations. After extensive searches, authorities confirmed that no suspicious objects were found and all the threats were hoaxes, police officials said.

Bombay High Court Evacuated As Precautionary Measure

The Bombay High Court premises in the Fort area of south Mumbai were evacuated immediately after the threat email was received. As part of standard operating procedure, Chief Justice, judges, lawyers, litigants and court staff were asked to vacate the premises to facilitate security checks.

Similar bomb threat emails were received by the sessions court, Mazgaon and Esplanade (Killa Court) courts in south Mumbai, as well as the Metropolitan Magistrate Courts in Bandra and Andheri. Two prominent banks in south Mumbai also received threat emails. Most of the affected premises were evacuated as a precautionary measure.

SALMAN ANSARI

Nagpur Sessions Court Also Targeted

The Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad (BDDS) was deployed at all locations. After thorough searches of the buildings and surrounding areas, no suspicious materials were found.

In an internal message circulated by the Bombay Bar Association (BBA) and the Advocates’ Association of Western India (AAWI), members and their staff were requested to vacate the High Court premises due to security concerns. The message stated that further updates would be shared after clearance from the police and High Court administration.

An email threatening to blow up the Principal District and Sessions Court in Nagpur was also received on Thursday. Police later confirmed that the threat was fake.

Meanwhile, the Bandra Metropolitan Magistrate Court, which falls under the jurisdiction of the Nirmal Nagar Police Station, received a bomb threat email at around 10.07 am. “We immediately informed the concerned departments and rushed to the court premises. The BDDS team was also called in,” a police officer said. The court was evacuated and searched, but no suspicious object was found.

SALMAN ANSARI

The Nirmal Nagar police have registered a case against an unidentified person under Sections 125 (act endangering life or personal safety of others), 351 (criminal intimidation), and 353 (statements conducing to public mischief) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). Police said the sender did not disclose their identity and that the IP address used to send the email appeared to be located abroad.

Threat Email Contained Explosive And Political Claims

Similarly, the Andheri Metropolitan Magistrate Court also received a bomb threat email on Thursday morning. The premises were evacuated and searched, but nothing suspicious was found. The Andheri police have registered an FIR against an unidentified person under relevant sections of the BNS.

Separately, an NC has been registered at Azad Maidan Police Station in connection with the hoax threat emails under Section 353(1)(b) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. The cyber cell is probing the source of the emails and tracing the IP addresses. Further investigation is underway.

Panic gripped the judicial premises on Thursday morning after a threatening email warning of a bomb blast was received to Courts. The email claimed that six RDX-based improvised explosive devices (IEDs) had been planted inside court premises, including judges’ chambers, and demanded immediate evacuation by 2 pm.

The email alleged a conspiracy involving Pakistan’s intelligence agency ISI and the DMK, and stated that explosions would take place at four locations within the court complex, with judges’ chambers being specifically targeted. The message also claimed that an alleged ISI operative named Mustafa Ali Saiyed was lodged in Puzhal prison and that his true identity was known to a senior police officer. The email further contained politically charged content, including a demand for renaming a road.

The threatening email was sent from the email ID gaina_ramesh@outlook.com and was received on the official email addresses of the Bombay High Court and the Fort Court. Upon receiving the email, court authorities immediately alerted Mumbai Police. Police teams, along with the Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad (BDDS) and dog squad, conducted a thorough search of the court premises. However, no suspicious object or explosive material was found during the operation, confirming that the threat was a hoax.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/