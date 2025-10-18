Palghar News: Vasai-Virar City Municipal Corporation Removes 16 Illegal Hoardings, 82 Kiosks In City-Wide Drive

VVCMC officials remove illegal hoardings and kiosks across Vasai-Virar as part of a major civic drive on October 17 | X - @vvcmc_official

Palghar, Maharashtra: The Vasai-Virar City Municipal Corporation (VVCMC) carried out a major drive to remove unauthorized hoardings and advertisement boards across various parts of the city on October 17.

The action was conducted on the instructions of Municipal Commissioner Manojkumar Suryawanshi and under the orders of Additional Commissioner (North) Deepak Sawant, with guidance from Deputy Commissioner Ajit Muthe.

Areas Covered in the Drive

The civic body’s Advertisement Department led the removal drive at several key locations. Two illegal hoardings were dismantled at Nalasopara Phata and two more at Mhada Complex Road in Virar (West).

A massive operation was also conducted along the road from the old Viva College to Evershine, where 82 illegal kiosks were taken down. Additionally, two unauthorized hoardings were removed at Oswal Nagari Circle, and 10 more at Umela Phata in Vasai West.

Authorities’ Statement

In total, 16 illegal hoardings and 82 kiosks were removed during the drive. Municipal Commissioner Manojkumar Suryawanshi stated that the campaign against illegal hoardings will continue. He warned that strict action will be taken against those installing unauthorised display boards or violating civic regulations.

Appeal to Advertisers

The VVCMC has appealed to advertisers and business owners to obtain proper permissions before displaying hoardings or kiosks, failing which punitive measures will follow.

