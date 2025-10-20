Mumbai-Ahmedabad Highway: Vasai Villagers Threaten Protest At Jantar Mantar, Say ‘If Govt Can’t Fix The Road, We Will Go To Delhi’

Mumbai-Ahmedabad Highway Villagers To Hold Protest at Delhi's Jantar Mantar? |

Palghar: The villagers from Vasai's Sasunavghar has warned of holding protest at Delhi's Jantar Mantar during Parliament's winter session if authorities fail to repair and solve the Mumbai–Ahmedabad highway traffic chaos. This warning came just days after the residents recently wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi seeking “permission for suicide,” tired by the jam-packed traffic on the highway.

According to Hindustan Times report, when these villagers were summoned to the Naigaon police station, officials had urged them to withdraw their suicide appeal. Sushant Patil, from NGO Bhumiputra said, “We told the police that if the government cannot fix the road, we will go to Delhi and make our voices heard before Parliament,” as quoted by HT.

The NH 48 highway, which passes through areas such as Sasunavghar, Maljipada, Sasupada, Bobat Pada, and Patharpada, has become nearly impassable. Potholes, haphazard traffic management, and a growing number of vehicles have turned even short commutes into hours-long ordeals. Not just this, NH-48, is also a key link between Maharashtra and Gujarat, and also serves as a vital economic corridor.

'Children missing exams, patients cannot reach hospitals'

According to the Sushant Patil, due to the traffic woes, children have been missing schools while patients are unable to reach hospital on time as ambulances get stuck for hours in the traffic.

The villagers said the poor condition of the highway has also led to frequent accidents, loss of life, and even damage to vehicles.

One of the resident from the village also said, “Sometimes we can’t even step out of our homes because vehicles are backed up for kilometers.”

What are demands of the residents?

Action against the negligence of the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI), which they say has disrupted daily life.

Disciplinary measures against responsible officials.

Immediate road repairs, improved traffic management, and the creation of alternative routes.

Locals say this is not just a protest, but a desperate cry for help after years of official indifference to one of the region’s worst traffic crises.

