Mumbai Sessions Court Acquits 5 Men Accused Of Planning Dacoity In Mahim; Says ‘Mere Possession Of Weapons Not Enough’

Mumbai Sessions court acquits five men accused of planning Mahim dacoity citing lack of evidence

Mumbai: A sessions court has acquitted five men who were booked in 2021 for preparing to commit dacoity, illegal possession of weapons, and violating prohibitory orders during the Covid-19 pandemic at a medical shop in Mahim. The five are Suraj Mohan Singh alias Chinya, Deepak Bhalerao, Mohamad Shahabuddin Khan, Sarfuddin Sayyed, and Karim Shah.

Police Version of Events

According to the prosecution, police received information that a group was attempting a dacoity at a shop opposite Saint Xavier College, Fishermen Colony, Mahim. The accused allegedly gathered near a public toilet on January 6, 2021 with weapons. Police laid a trap and apprehended them, recovering a sickle, iron rod, knife, chilli powder, and nylon rope.

Court Examination and Observations

The prosecution examined five witnesses, including the investigating officer, punch witnesses, and police who set the trap.

The court observed that no scuffle occurred during the arrest. “None of the accused had offered any resistance nor tried to run away. This is unusual, as a person planning an offence would typically attempt to escape or confront the police. This creates doubt about the prosecution’s case,” the court observed.

Verdict and Acquittal

It added, “All the accused were found in possession of weapons. Mere recovery of weapons and lack of explanation does not suffice to prove they had gathered to commit dacoity,” acquitting all five.

