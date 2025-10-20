 Mumbai Sessions Court Acquits 5 Men Accused Of Planning Dacoity In Mahim; Says ‘Mere Possession Of Weapons Not Enough’
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMumbai Sessions Court Acquits 5 Men Accused Of Planning Dacoity In Mahim; Says ‘Mere Possession Of Weapons Not Enough’

Mumbai Sessions Court Acquits 5 Men Accused Of Planning Dacoity In Mahim; Says ‘Mere Possession Of Weapons Not Enough’

A sessions court has acquitted five men who were booked in 2021 for preparing to commit dacoity, illegal possession of weapons, and violating prohibitory orders during the Covid-19 pandemic at a medical shop in Mahim. The five are Suraj Mohan Singh alias Chinya, Deepak Bhalerao, Mohamad Shahabuddin Khan, Sarfuddin Sayyed, and Karim Shah.

Charul Shah JoshiUpdated: Monday, October 20, 2025, 10:10 PM IST
article-image
Mumbai Sessions court acquits five men accused of planning Mahim dacoity citing lack of evidence | File Image

Mumbai: A sessions court has acquitted five men who were booked in 2021 for preparing to commit dacoity, illegal possession of weapons, and violating prohibitory orders during the Covid-19 pandemic at a medical shop in Mahim. The five are Suraj Mohan Singh alias Chinya, Deepak Bhalerao, Mohamad Shahabuddin Khan, Sarfuddin Sayyed, and Karim Shah.

Police Version of Events

According to the prosecution, police received information that a group was attempting a dacoity at a shop opposite Saint Xavier College, Fishermen Colony, Mahim. The accused allegedly gathered near a public toilet on January 6, 2021 with weapons. Police laid a trap and apprehended them, recovering a sickle, iron rod, knife, chilli powder, and nylon rope.

Court Examination and Observations

FPJ Shorts
Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 Written Update, October 20: Tulsi Breaks Down After Finding Baa's Final Letter
Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 Written Update, October 20: Tulsi Breaks Down After Finding Baa's Final Letter
Mumbai Cyber Fraud: 76-Year-Old Chembur Man Battling Cancer Duped Of ₹82 Lakh In Fake Online Trading Scam; Case Registered
Mumbai Cyber Fraud: 76-Year-Old Chembur Man Battling Cancer Duped Of ₹82 Lakh In Fake Online Trading Scam; Case Registered
'His Legacy Will Live On Forever': Shikhar Dhawan Pays Heartfelt Tribute To Asrani As The Veteran Actor Passes Away At 84 In Mumbai
'His Legacy Will Live On Forever': Shikhar Dhawan Pays Heartfelt Tribute To Asrani As The Veteran Actor Passes Away At 84 In Mumbai
Asrani's Family Issues FIRST Statement After Death, Says His Loss Brings Deep Sorrow: 'He Gave Indian Cinema A New Identity'
Asrani's Family Issues FIRST Statement After Death, Says His Loss Brings Deep Sorrow: 'He Gave Indian Cinema A New Identity'

The prosecution examined five witnesses, including the investigating officer, punch witnesses, and police who set the trap.

The court observed that no scuffle occurred during the arrest. “None of the accused had offered any resistance nor tried to run away. This is unusual, as a person planning an offence would typically attempt to escape or confront the police. This creates doubt about the prosecution’s case,” the court observed.

Also Watch:

Read Also
Mumbai: Sessions Court Awards Life Term To Ranjeet Chauhan For Murdering Employer’s Neighbour...
article-image

Verdict and Acquittal

It added, “All the accused were found in possession of weapons. Mere recovery of weapons and lack of explanation does not suffice to prove they had gathered to commit dacoity,” acquitting all five.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai Cyber Fraud: 76-Year-Old Chembur Man Battling Cancer Duped Of ₹82 Lakh In Fake Online...

Mumbai Cyber Fraud: 76-Year-Old Chembur Man Battling Cancer Duped Of ₹82 Lakh In Fake Online...

Mumbai Sessions Court Acquits 5 Men Accused Of Planning Dacoity In Mahim; Says ‘Mere Possession Of...

Mumbai Sessions Court Acquits 5 Men Accused Of Planning Dacoity In Mahim; Says ‘Mere Possession Of...

Mumbai Fraud: Nepali Man Duped Of ₹27.44 Lakh In London Job And Visa Scam; Kandivali Duo...

Mumbai Fraud: Nepali Man Duped Of ₹27.44 Lakh In London Job And Visa Scam; Kandivali Duo...

Mumbai Crime: Contractor Booked For Assaulting Man Who Reported Illegal Construction To BMC In...

Mumbai Crime: Contractor Booked For Assaulting Man Who Reported Illegal Construction To BMC In...

Mumbai News: Women Fish Vendors At Grant Road Market Allege Pressure From Builder Ahead Of...

Mumbai News: Women Fish Vendors At Grant Road Market Allege Pressure From Builder Ahead Of...