Palestine Envoy Meets CPI Leaders, Welcomes Efforts For Peace In Gaza During Mumbai Visit

Palestine's Ambassador to India, Abdullah Abu Shawesh |

Palestine's Ambassador to India, Abdullah Abu Shawesh, met members of pro-Palestinian groups at a meeting organised by the Communist Party of India (CPI) in Parel on Sunday.

Call for Peace and Historical Context

Shawesh said the Palestinian administration supported ongoing efforts to bring peace to Gaza and did not endorse the October 2023 Hamas attack on Israeli civilians. He also offered a historical perspective, rejecting Israel’s claim that the land historically belonged solely to Jews, and clarified that the Palestinian struggle was not religious but territorial, involving multiple communities including Christians and Jews.

Palestine Envoy Meets CPI Leaders |

India’s Continued Support to Palestine

Zeenat Shaukat Ali, director general of the Wisdom Foundation, attended the event, where the envoy highlighted India’s long-standing support for Palestinian rights since the time of Mahatma Gandhi. He mentioned that India has pledged to construct a hospital in Gaza once rebuilding begins.

Message of Gratitude on Social Media

On Monday, Shawesh posted on ‘X’ about his Mumbai engagements, thanking CPI leaders, AITUC members, and hosts for their solidarity and commitment to Palestine. He also praised India’s Ministry of External Affairs for being available to the Palestinian mission around the clock.