Mumbai: Mazgaon Court Stenographer Granted Bail In ₹15 Lakh Bribery Case

Mumbai: In the alleged bribery case involving additional sessions judge Aejazuddin Salauddin Kazi, the special court for corruption cases, on Friday, granted bail to Mazgaon court stenographer, Chandrakant Vasudev, on the condition that he would cooperate with the investigation.

Vasudev was arrested on November 10 for allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs 15 lakh in exchange for a favourable verdict in a land dispute case. The court rejected his first bail plea on November 24. A second bail plea was filed on the grounds that there was no need for his further incarceration and that the investigation can proceed without detaining him.

The prosecution opposed the plea, claiming that the High Court had granted permission to proceed against the judge. As per the prosecution case, on September 9, the complainant’s office associate was present at the Civil Sessions Court No. 14, for the hearing of a petition. At that time, Vasudev contacted the office associate in the court’s washroom and told him to “do something for saheb (the judge)” for a favourable order.

Vasudev allegedly contacted the complainant and met him at a café, where he allegedly demanded Rs10 lakh for himself and Rs15 lakh for the judge, which the complainant refused. As per the case details, Vasudev then contacted the complainant’s office associate on WhatsApp and said that if the money was not paid, the order would be against them. The complainant then approached the AntiCorruption Bureau, following which a trap was laid.

The prosecution claimed that after the trap it came on record that Vasudev contacted Kazi on call, seeking confirmation of the bribe amount. It is claimed that after Kazi’s consent Vasudev accepted the money and was instructed to deliver the amount at the former’s residence. For the prosecution, the said conversation is crucial to prove the allegations against the two.

