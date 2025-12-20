 Mumbai: Mazgaon Court Stenographer Granted Bail In ₹15 Lakh Bribery Case
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMumbai: Mazgaon Court Stenographer Granted Bail In ₹15 Lakh Bribery Case

Mumbai: Mazgaon Court Stenographer Granted Bail In ₹15 Lakh Bribery Case

Mumbai’s special court granted bail to stenographer Chandrakant Vasudev, accused of accepting a Rs 15 lakh bribe linked to judge Aejazuddin Kazi. Arrested on Nov 10, Vasudev allegedly demanded money for a favorable land dispute verdict. Bail was granted on condition of cooperation with the ongoing investigation, despite prosecution’s opposition.

Charul Shah JoshiUpdated: Saturday, December 20, 2025, 10:24 AM IST
article-image
Mumbai: Mazgaon Court Stenographer Granted Bail In ₹15 Lakh Bribery Case | File Pic (Representative Image)

Mumbai: In the alleged bribery case involving additional sessions judge Aejazuddin Salauddin Kazi, the special court for corruption cases, on Friday, granted bail to Mazgaon court stenographer, Chandrakant Vasudev, on the condition that he would cooperate with the investigation.

Vasudev was arrested on November 10 for allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs 15 lakh in exchange for a favourable verdict in a land dispute case. The court rejected his first bail plea on November 24. A second bail plea was filed on the grounds that there was no need for his further incarceration and that the investigation can proceed without detaining him.

The prosecution opposed the plea, claiming that the High Court had granted permission to proceed against the judge. As per the prosecution case, on September 9, the complainant’s office associate was present at the Civil Sessions Court No. 14, for the hearing of a petition. At that time, Vasudev contacted the office associate in the court’s washroom and told him to “do something for saheb (the judge)” for a favourable order.

Read Also
Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis Felicitates Indian Blind Women's Cricket Team After Historic T20...
article-image

Vasudev allegedly contacted the complainant and met him at a café, where he allegedly demanded Rs10 lakh for himself and Rs15 lakh for the judge, which the complainant refused. As per the case details, Vasudev then contacted the complainant’s office associate on WhatsApp and said that if the money was not paid, the order would be against them. The complainant then approached the AntiCorruption Bureau, following which a trap was laid.

FPJ Shorts
'AI Double-Edged Sword In The Education Sector': Educationist Calls For Ensuring Data Privacy
'AI Double-Edged Sword In The Education Sector': Educationist Calls For Ensuring Data Privacy
'My Government Stands With Every Investor Wishing To Invest In Madhya Pradesh': CM Mohan Yadav
'My Government Stands With Every Investor Wishing To Invest In Madhya Pradesh': CM Mohan Yadav
Veteran Malayalam Actor, Writer, & Filmmaker Sreenivasan Passes Away At 69 In Kochi Hospital
Veteran Malayalam Actor, Writer, & Filmmaker Sreenivasan Passes Away At 69 In Kochi Hospital
'Couldn't Find Surya The Batter..': Suryakumar Yadav Addresses Form Concerns Ahead Of T20 World Cup 2026
'Couldn't Find Surya The Batter..': Suryakumar Yadav Addresses Form Concerns Ahead Of T20 World Cup 2026

The prosecution claimed that after the trap it came on record that Vasudev contacted Kazi on call, seeking confirmation of the bribe amount. It is claimed that after Kazi’s consent Vasudev accepted the money and was instructed to deliver the amount at the former’s residence. For the prosecution, the said conversation is crucial to prove the allegations against the two.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai Crime: 180 Job Aspirants Cheated In Fake Overseas Employment Scam; 4 Arrested, Passports...

Mumbai Crime: 180 Job Aspirants Cheated In Fake Overseas Employment Scam; 4 Arrested, Passports...

Mumbai: 61-Year-Old Grocery Trader From Karnataka Alleges ₹35 Crore Fraud In Real Estate Deal;...

Mumbai: 61-Year-Old Grocery Trader From Karnataka Alleges ₹35 Crore Fraud In Real Estate Deal;...

Sunburn Festival Mumbai 2025: Sara Landry Makes Much-Awaited India Debut On Day 1

Sunburn Festival Mumbai 2025: Sara Landry Makes Much-Awaited India Debut On Day 1

Mumbai: Mazgaon Court Stenographer Granted Bail In ₹15 Lakh Bribery Case

Mumbai: Mazgaon Court Stenographer Granted Bail In ₹15 Lakh Bribery Case

Mumbai: MCOCA Court Sentences 2 To 10 Years & Imposes ₹17 Lakh Fine For Robbery, Extortion Of...

Mumbai: MCOCA Court Sentences 2 To 10 Years & Imposes ₹17 Lakh Fine For Robbery, Extortion Of...