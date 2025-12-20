Mumbai: MCOCA Court Sentences 2 To 10 Years & Imposes ₹17 Lakh Fine For Robbery, Extortion Of Elderly Couple In Dahisar | File Pic (Representative Image)

Mumbai: A special court for the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA) has sentenced two men to 10 years of rigorous imprisonment and imposed a fine of Rs 17 lakh after they were held guilty of robbery and extortion of an elderly couple in Dahisar.

About The Case

As per the prosecution's case, in January 2001, the accused Maru Kunchikorve, a habitual offender, along with his accomplice Sunny Singh, came on a scooter and assaulted the victim and demanded Rs 15,000 at swordpoint. Singh also threatened to kill the man’s wife if he failed to pay him.

According to the man, the accused snatched his wife’s mangalsutra and also the bag containing cash. They were later arrested and booked under the stringent provisions of MCOCA based on several previous cases lodged against them.

