 Mumbai: MCOCA Court Sentences 2 To 10 Years & Imposes ₹17 Lakh Fine For Robbery, Extortion Of Elderly Couple In Dahisar
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMumbai: MCOCA Court Sentences 2 To 10 Years & Imposes ₹17 Lakh Fine For Robbery, Extortion Of Elderly Couple In Dahisar

Mumbai: MCOCA Court Sentences 2 To 10 Years & Imposes ₹17 Lakh Fine For Robbery, Extortion Of Elderly Couple In Dahisar

A special MCOCA court in Mumbai sentenced Maru Kunchikorve and Sunny Singh to 10 years of rigorous imprisonment and fined them Rs 17 lakh for robbing and extorting an elderly couple in Dahisar in 2001. The accused threatened the victims at swordpoint, snatched a mangalsutra, and were arrested based on multiple prior cases against them.

FPJ News ServiceUpdated: Saturday, December 20, 2025, 10:14 AM IST
article-image
Mumbai: MCOCA Court Sentences 2 To 10 Years & Imposes ₹17 Lakh Fine For Robbery, Extortion Of Elderly Couple In Dahisar | File Pic (Representative Image)

Mumbai: A special court for the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA) has sentenced two men to 10 years of rigorous imprisonment and imposed a fine of Rs 17 lakh after they were held guilty of robbery and extortion of an elderly couple in Dahisar.

About The Case

As per the prosecution's case, in January 2001, the accused Maru Kunchikorve, a habitual offender, along with his accomplice Sunny Singh, came on a scooter and assaulted the victim and demanded Rs 15,000 at swordpoint. Singh also threatened to kill the man’s wife if he failed to pay him.

Read Also
Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis Felicitates Indian Blind Women's Cricket Team After Historic T20...
article-image

According to the man, the accused snatched his wife’s mangalsutra and also the bag containing cash. They were later arrested and booked under the stringent provisions of MCOCA based on several previous cases lodged against them.

FPJ Shorts
Mumbai Crime: 180 Job Aspirants Cheated In Fake Overseas Employment Scam; 4 Arrested, Passports Recovered
Mumbai Crime: 180 Job Aspirants Cheated In Fake Overseas Employment Scam; 4 Arrested, Passports Recovered
ADB Injects $4.26 Billion In India’s Skills, Renewable Energy, Urban, & Healthcare Projects
ADB Injects $4.26 Billion In India’s Skills, Renewable Energy, Urban, & Healthcare Projects
Mumbai: 61-Year-Old Grocery Trader From Karnataka Alleges ₹35 Crore Fraud In Real Estate Deal; Case Filed
Mumbai: 61-Year-Old Grocery Trader From Karnataka Alleges ₹35 Crore Fraud In Real Estate Deal; Case Filed
IHCL to Launch First Vivanta Hotel In Vellore In Partnership With BBK Group
IHCL to Launch First Vivanta Hotel In Vellore In Partnership With BBK Group

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai: 61-Year-Old Grocery Trader From Karnataka Alleges ₹35 Crore Fraud In Real Estate Deal;...

Mumbai: 61-Year-Old Grocery Trader From Karnataka Alleges ₹35 Crore Fraud In Real Estate Deal;...

Sunburn Festival Mumbai 2025: Sara Landry Makes Much-Awaited India Debut On Day 1

Sunburn Festival Mumbai 2025: Sara Landry Makes Much-Awaited India Debut On Day 1

Mumbai: Mazgaon Court Stenographer Granted Bail In ₹15 Lakh Bribery Case

Mumbai: Mazgaon Court Stenographer Granted Bail In ₹15 Lakh Bribery Case

Mumbai: MCOCA Court Sentences 2 To 10 Years & Imposes ₹17 Lakh Fine For Robbery, Extortion Of...

Mumbai: MCOCA Court Sentences 2 To 10 Years & Imposes ₹17 Lakh Fine For Robbery, Extortion Of...

Mumbai Court Bars Kamal Rashid Khan From Defaming Producer Vashu Bhagnani

Mumbai Court Bars Kamal Rashid Khan From Defaming Producer Vashu Bhagnani