 Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis Felicitates Indian Blind Women's Cricket Team After Historic T20 World Cup Win - Video
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMaharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis Felicitates Indian Blind Women's Cricket Team After Historic T20 World Cup Win - Video

Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis Felicitates Indian Blind Women's Cricket Team After Historic T20 World Cup Win - Video

Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis felicitated the Indian Blind Women’s Cricket Team for winning the inaugural T20 Blind Cricket World Cup. He praised their determination, assured support for blind cricket, secured a government job for Vice-Captain Ganga Kadam, and gifted players iPhones, encouraging continued success and inclusion in sports.

ANIUpdated: Saturday, December 20, 2025, 09:57 AM IST
article-image
Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis Felicitates Indian Blind Women's Cricket Team After Historic T20 World Cup Win - Video | X @Dev_Fadnavis

Mumbai, (Maharashtra) [India], December 19 (ANI): Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis met and felicitated the Indian Blind Women's Cricket Team, who recently won the inaugural T20 Blind Cricket World Cup at his office, congratulating the players for their historic achievement and outstanding performances on the world stage, according to a release.

The Chief Minister lauded the team's resilience, determination and commitment, describing their success as a moment of immense pride for the nation.

The Chief Minister promised all possible support to the Cricket Association for the Blind in India and the Samarthanam Trust, in appreciation of their efforts to improve Blind Cricket in the country.

Read Also
Bombay HC Questions Liquor Sale Permission At Mumbai's Sunburn Festival 2025, Flags Public Safety...
article-image
Read Also
Maharashtra Mandates ‘Disha’ Framework For All Special Schools
article-image

He also secured a government job for Ganga Kadam, who is from Maharashtra and was the team's Vice-Captain. The Chief Minister also presented iPhones to the players and assured them that the state will continue to support all visually impaired cricketers wherever possible.

FPJ Shorts
'AI Double-Edged Sword In The Education Sector': Educationist Calls For Ensuring Data Privacy
'AI Double-Edged Sword In The Education Sector': Educationist Calls For Ensuring Data Privacy
'My Government Stands With Every Investor Wishing To Invest In Madhya Pradesh': CM Mohan Yadav
'My Government Stands With Every Investor Wishing To Invest In Madhya Pradesh': CM Mohan Yadav
Veteran Malayalam Actor, Writer, & Filmmaker Sreenivasan Passes Away At 69 In Kochi Hospital
Veteran Malayalam Actor, Writer, & Filmmaker Sreenivasan Passes Away At 69 In Kochi Hospital
'Couldn't Find Surya The Batter..': Suryakumar Yadav Addresses Form Concerns Ahead Of T20 World Cup 2026
'Couldn't Find Surya The Batter..': Suryakumar Yadav Addresses Form Concerns Ahead Of T20 World Cup 2026

During the interaction, the Chief Minister personally congratulated each player and acknowledged the hard work, discipline and courage that went into winning the World Cup.

He expressed his admiration for the team's journey and encouraged the players to continue their hard work and bring more laurels to the country.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr. G.K Mahantesh, Chairman of the Cricket Association for the Blind in India (CABI) said, "This felicitation by the Hon'ble Chief Minister is not just an honour for our players, but a powerful message of recognition and inclusion. His words of encouragement will motivate our cricketers to dream bigger and continue inspiring countless young girls with visual impairments across the country." The Blind Women's Cricket Team thanked the Chief Minister for his warm reception and support, calling the meeting a memorable moment in their journey and a strong boost for the future of blind cricket in India.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai Crime: 180 Job Aspirants Cheated In Fake Overseas Employment Scam; 4 Arrested, Passports...

Mumbai Crime: 180 Job Aspirants Cheated In Fake Overseas Employment Scam; 4 Arrested, Passports...

Mumbai: 61-Year-Old Grocery Trader From Karnataka Alleges ₹35 Crore Fraud In Real Estate Deal;...

Mumbai: 61-Year-Old Grocery Trader From Karnataka Alleges ₹35 Crore Fraud In Real Estate Deal;...

Sunburn Festival Mumbai 2025: Sara Landry Makes Much-Awaited India Debut On Day 1

Sunburn Festival Mumbai 2025: Sara Landry Makes Much-Awaited India Debut On Day 1

Mumbai: Mazgaon Court Stenographer Granted Bail In ₹15 Lakh Bribery Case

Mumbai: Mazgaon Court Stenographer Granted Bail In ₹15 Lakh Bribery Case

Mumbai: MCOCA Court Sentences 2 To 10 Years & Imposes ₹17 Lakh Fine For Robbery, Extortion Of...

Mumbai: MCOCA Court Sentences 2 To 10 Years & Imposes ₹17 Lakh Fine For Robbery, Extortion Of...