Bombay HC Questions Liquor Sale Permission At Mumbai's Sunburn Festival 2025, Flags Public Safety Concerns

Mumbai, Dec 19: The Bombay High Court on Friday raised sharp concerns regarding the Maharashtra government’s decision to allow liquor sales at the Sunburn Festival, which is making its Mumbai debut this weekend.

Bench Questions State’s Liquor Policy

A bench comprising Chief Justice Shree Chandrashekhar and Justice Gautam Ankhad urged the state to “give its liquor policy a rethink”, questioning the safety and legality of such permits for massive open-air events.

PIL Flags Security Risks At Large-Scale Event

The court was hearing a public interest litigation (PIL) filed by Mumbai resident Chintamani Sarang. The petition highlighted significant security risks and the potential for chaos at the festival.

Festival At Sewri Expected To Draw 40,000 Attendees

The festival, which began on Friday, will go on till December 21, and is taking place at Infinity Bay, Sewri, beneath the Atal Setu near Timber Pond Plot. The open-air venue will host nearly eight hours of music daily, from 3 pm to 10 pm. It is expected to draw over 40,000 attendees, including minors, as the age limit is set at 16 years and above.

State Assures Law And Order Preparedness

Advocate General Milind Sathe, representing the state, assured the bench that authorities are prepared to maintain law and order. However, the court remained unimpressed by the state’s reliance on a limited police presence for such a large-scale gathering.

HC Stresses Need For Preventive Measures

“We have to take precautionary measures and not remedial measures. Anything can happen. People are having drink and roaming in public space. In the open, no one can roam around drunk. Why should the law be different for them?” the HC questioned.

Court Questions Adequacy Of Police Deployment

The bench further remarked that 200 policemen would be insufficient to manage thousands of intoxicated individuals if an untoward incident occurred. “Liquor licence cannot be granted like this for a crowd of over 40,000 and that too in open space,” the court noted.

Organisers Cite Security Arrangements

Counsels for the organisers, Karl Tamboly and Mustafa Kachwala, confirmed the event commenced on Friday afternoon with all requisite permissions. They cited robust private security measures — over 250 CCTV cameras, over 500 security personnel, police personnel and medical services available on the ground.

Court Hints At Stricter Future Guidelines

While the bench initially contemplated asking organisers to deposit Rs 100 crore as a safeguard, it ultimately refrained from passing an urgent restraining order. However, the court signalled a looming policy shift, stating: “We will lay down the law. You cannot run liquor licences like this.”

PIL Kept Pending For Policy Review

The court kept the PIL pending, remarking that it seeks to establish stricter guidelines for future large-scale public events.

