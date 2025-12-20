 Maharashtra Mandates ‘Disha’ Framework For All Special Schools
FPJ News ServiceUpdated: Saturday, December 20, 2025, 01:51 AM IST
article-image
Maharashtra Mandates ‘Disha’ Framework For All Special Schools | File Pic (Representative Image)

Mumbai: The state government on Thursday made it mandatory for all special schools to implement the ‘Disha’ system, an assessment and evaluation framework aimed at bringing uniformity in education for specially abled students.

Schools are also required to prepare Individualised Education Programmes (IEPs) and Individualised Therapy Programmes (ITPs) for every student, adopt multi-sensory teaching methods, and carry out regular assessments and reviews. The responsibility for implementation has been assigned to the chief executive officers of municipal corporations and the district collectors of Mumbai city and suburbs.

“The positive impact of ‘Disha’ will be assessed, and schools meeting the prescribed standards will be certified as ‘Disha’-certified institutions,” said Tukaram Mundhe, secretary, department of disability welfare.

The government resolution (GR) clarified that schools failing to comply with the prescribed criteria risk cancellation of their certification.

The ‘Disha’ framework was developed by the Jai Vakeel Foundation, a non-profit organisation working for children with special needs.

According to the GR, the framework is expected to address disparities in teaching quality across special schools, while equipping students with social skills and employable abilities. The ‘Disha’ certification is also aimed at promoting greater inclusivity in society and corporate workplaces.

