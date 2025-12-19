 Thane Civic Polls 2026: Shiv Sena Sees Massive Rush For Tickets As Over 3,300 Aspirants Apply Across 6 Corporations; Women Lead Applications
Mumbai

Ahead of the Thane civic polls, Shiv Sena received 3,348 applications for party tickets across six municipal corporations, including 1,548 from women. With aspirants outnumbering seats four to five times, the selection process is set to be highly competitive.

Kalpesh MhamunkarUpdated: Friday, December 19, 2025, 11:55 PM IST
article-image
Thane Civic Polls 2026: Shiv Sena Sees Massive Rush For Tickets As Over 3,300 Aspirants Apply Across 6 Corporations; Women Lead Applications | X- @nareshmhaske

Mumbai, Dec 19: In the Shiv Sena stronghold of Thane district, as many as 3,348 aspirants have submitted interview applications seeking party candidature for the upcoming elections in six municipal corporations. Among them, 1,548 women have applied, indicating significant enthusiasm from women candidates.

Interviews to begin amid intense competition

Interviews of aspirants from the municipal corporations in Thane district will begin from Saturday. With aspirants numbering four to five times the total number of seats, the selection process is expected to be highly competitive.

Applications received for 618 corporator seats

Following the announcement of municipal elections, Shiv Sena has initiated the process of interviewing aspirants. The six municipal corporations in Thane district include Ulhasnagar, Kalyan-Dombivli, Thane, Navi Mumbai, Bhiwandi-Nizampur, and Mira-Bhayandar.

Over the past four days, applications for interviews have been submitted by 3,348 aspirants for a total of 618 corporator seats across these six municipal corporations, informed Member of Parliament Naresh Mhaske.

Similar to the Mumbai Municipal Corporation, all municipal corporations in Thane district have witnessed an overwhelming response from aspirants seeking Shiv Sena candidature, he added.

Corporation-wise breakup of aspirants

MP Mhaske stated that the Thane Municipal Corporation, which has 131 corporators, received applications from 1,277 aspirants. The Kalyan-Dombivli Municipal Corporation, with 112 corporator seats, received 682 applications, while the Ulhasnagar Municipal Corporation, which has 78 seats, received 385 applications from Shiv Sena aspirants.

The Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation has 111 seats, for which 496 aspirants have submitted applications. The Bhiwandi-Nizampur Municipal Corporation has 90 seats, with 176 aspirants applying, while the Mira-Bhayandar Municipal Corporation, which has 96 corporator seats, received 332 applications for Shiv Sena candidature.

Mahayuti seat-sharing talks underway

Shiv Sena chief leader and Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra, Eknath Shinde, has earlier announced that Shiv Sena will contest the municipal elections as part of the Mahayuti alliance.

Accordingly, seat-sharing discussions between Shiv Sena and the BJP are currently underway at the municipal level. In Mumbai alone, more than 2,700 aspirants had appeared for interviews seeking Shiv Sena candidature, with women candidates forming the largest group.

