Palghar Nitrogen Gas Leak Case: NGT Closes Suo Motu Proceedings As Bombay High Court Takes Cognisance

Mumbai, Dec 19: The National Green Tribunal (NGT), Western Zone Bench, has closed proceedings in a suo motu case concerning an alleged nitrogen gas leak that left four persons dead and two injured at a pharmaceutical unit in Palghar, after being informed that the Bombay High Court is already dealing with the matter.

MPCB Informs Tribunal Of Bombay High Court’s Suo Motu Action

In its order, the NGT noted that after the matter was listed before the Tribunal, the Maharashtra Pollution Control Board (MPCB) filed a reply affidavit on December 11, stating that the Bombay High Court has taken suo motu cognisance of the issue based on a news report published in a newspaper.

Two Separate Incidents Reported In Tarapur MIDC

The MPCB further informed the Tribunal that an affidavit filed before the High Court in connection with the same issue refers to two separate incidents in the Tarapur MIDC area.

The first incident occurred on August 21, 2025, at M/s Medley Pharmaceuticals Limited, Plot No. F-13, MIDC Tarapur, while the second took place on September 8, 2025, at M/s Aarti Drugs Limited, Plot No. T-150, MIDC Tarapur.

Authorities Flag Risk Of Conflicting Orders

In view of the ongoing proceedings before the Bombay High Court, counsel for the MPCB submitted that any further adjudication by the NGT could result in conflicting orders. This submission was endorsed by the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), which filed an affidavit on December 11, 2025, supporting the stand taken by the MPCB.

Tribunal Disposes Of Case After Reviewing Affidavits

After examining the affidavits and reports filed by the authorities, the Tribunal observed that since the Bombay High Court is already seized of the matter through suo motu proceedings, it would be appropriate to close the case at this stage. Accordingly, the Tribunal disposed of the matter.

Nitrogen Gas Leak At Medley Pharmaceuticals Killed Four Workers

The incident occurred on August 21, 2025, at Medley Pharmaceuticals, located at Plot No. 13 in the Boisar Industrial Estate. According to the police, nitrogen gas leaked from a reaction tank at the pharmaceutical unit between 2.30 pm and 3.00 pm, seriously affecting six workers.

