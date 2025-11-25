Palghar Tragedy: Chlorine Gas Leak In Vasai’s Sun City Leaves 1 Dead, 19 Hospitalised; Fire Brigade Containment Averts Bigger Disaster | VIDEO

One dead and several hospitalised after chlorine gas leak in Vasai’s Sun City area | File Photo

Palghar, Maharashtra, Nov 25: A major chlorine gas leak in the Sun City area of Diwanman, Vasai, on Tuesday afternoon left nineteen people affected and resulted in the death of one civilian. The incident occurred around 3:30 pm near the local crematorium, where construction work on an overhead water tank was underway.

According to district officials, several old chlorine cylinders — believed to be ten to fifteen years old — had been lying at the site. One of the cylinders fell during the excavation work, causing a valve leakage that released toxic fumes into the surrounding area.

Fire Brigade Personnel Among Those Injured

Among those affected were fourteen residents of the locality and several members of the Vasai-Virar Municipal Corporation’s Fire Brigade who had rushed to provide assistance. When the fire brigade team reached the scene, five of its personnel suffered inhalation injuries.

Sun City in-charge officer Vijay Rane (53), driver Pramod Patil (43), fireman Kalpesh Patil (41), and fireman Kunal Patil (28) were all admitted to the ICU at BAXAY Hospital. Another driver, Sachin More, received treatment and was later discharged.

Multiple Civilians Hospitalised After Gas Exposure

Residents from the nearby area were also impacted by the sudden spread of the gas. At Divine Hospital in Diwanman, Kantilal Nagindas Mistry (74), Pushpa Kantilal Mistry (72), and Manisha Dev Pardiwal (55) were all admitted to the ICU. Naznim Dongaria (17), Mumtaz Dongaria (40), and Iqbal Dongaria (50) were reported to be in stable condition.

One Fatality Reported; Several Others in Treatment

The incident turned tragic when Dev Kantilal Pardiwal (59), who had been rushed to DM Patil Hospital, was declared dead. Several other affected individuals, including Anish Solanki (15), Devang Shah (40), Anil Patil (35), Yogesh Patil (35), and Shanta Solanki (62), were admitted to Cardinal Hospital in Vasai. Anjali Rathod (19) and Priya Rathod (14) were also taken to the same hospital, where both were reported to be stable.

Firemen Prevent Larger Disaster by Submerging Leaking Cylinder

According to the fire department, firemen Swapnil Ghag and Pankaj Satvi played a crucial role in preventing a larger disaster. They immediately sprayed water on the leaking chlorine cylinder and then submerged it in a nearby water-filled pit, which helped contain the spread of the gas. Their quick action significantly reduced the risk to the surrounding community.

Situation Under Control; Inquiry Expected

District officials have confirmed that the situation is now under control. The statement was issued by Resident Deputy Collector Subhash Bhagde, who also serves as Chief Executive Officer of the District Disaster Management Authority, Palghar.

Authorities are expected to investigate how expired chlorine cylinders remained unattended at the construction site and led to such a hazardous situation.

