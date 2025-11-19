 Palghar Tragedy: Massive Fire Engulfs Mattress Manufacturing Unit In Wada MIDC; Workers Injured | VIDEO
A major fire broke out on November 19 morning at a mattress manufacturing unit in the Kone Gram Panchayat area of Wada MIDC, sparking panic among workers and nearby residents. The blaze, reported around 10 a.m. at Bhagwan Industries Pvt Ltd, spread swiftly due to large quantities of foam and other flammable materials stored inside the factory.

Megha ParmarUpdated: Wednesday, November 19, 2025, 04:45 PM IST
article-image
Massive Fire Engulfs Mattress Manufacturing Unit In Wada MIDC; Workers Injured | X - @airnews_mumbai

Preliminary reports indicate that several workers sustained burn injuries while attempting to escape the rapidly advancing flames. Thick smoke rising from the unit alerted local residents, who, along with police personnel, immediately rushed to the spot and called for fire brigade assistance.

Workers Suffer Burn Injuries While Escaping Flames

Preliminary reports indicate that several workers sustained burn injuries while attempting to escape the rapidly advancing flames. Thick smoke rising from the unit alerted local residents, who, along with police personnel, immediately rushed to the spot and called for fire brigade assistance.

Firefighting Efforts Face Challenges

Firefighting teams have been working continuously to bring the blaze under control, but efforts have been hampered by the highly combustible nature of the materials inside the premises. Officials are also attempting to prevent the fire from spreading to nearby industrial structures.

Cause Yet to Be Determined

Authorities said the exact cause of the fire has not yet been determined, and a detailed investigation is underway. Officials are examining potential triggers behind the sudden outbreak and assessing the extent of damage to the manufacturing facility.

Safety Concerns Over Industrial Units Resurface

The incident has once again highlighted safety concerns surrounding industrial units in the region. With growing scrutiny over fire preparedness and compliance measures in local factories, residents have urged authorities to enforce stricter monitoring to prevent such incidents in the future.

