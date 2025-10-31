 Palghar News: Fire Erupts At Carpet Manufacturing Unit In Boisar; Five Workers Injured
Palghar News: Fire Erupts At Carpet Manufacturing Unit In Boisar; Five Workers Injured

Fire tenders from the Boisar Fire Brigade rushed to the spot and began firefighting operations to bring the blaze under control. According to preliminary information, at least five operators sustained injuries in the incident.

Megha Parmar Updated: Friday, October 31, 2025, 10:00 PM IST
Palghar News: Fire Erupts At Carpet Manufacturing Unit In Boisar; Five Workers Injured | File Pic (Representative Image)

Palghar, Maharashtra: A fire broke out at the Responsive Industries carpet and rope manufacturing company located in the Boisar MIDC industrial area around 4:15 p.m. on Friday.

Three of the injured workers have been admitted to Anand Ashram Hospital in Boisar, while two others were shifted to Mumbai for further treatment. Fortunately, no casualties have been reported so far.

Authorities said the exact cause of the fire is yet to be determined, and an investigation is underway.

