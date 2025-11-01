Powai Hostage Encounter Sparks Debate: Was Rohit Arya’s Death Justified Or Avoidable?

Rohit Arya | X/@Gadhwara27

Mumbai: The encounter killing of Rohit Arya, who held 17 children and three adults hostage at RA Studio in Powai on Thursday, has triggered a heated debate.

While some have questioned the necessity of using lethal force, others have defended the Mumbai Police, calling it a justified act of self-defence to protect innocent lives.

How the Hostage Drama Unfolded

On Thursday afternoon, Rohit Arya (50) stormed RA Studio during an audition, taking 20 people hostage.

In a video released during the incident, Arya claimed he was driven to the act due to non-payment for work done on a government project.

After nearly two and a half hours of tense negotiations, the police rescued all the children safely, but Arya armed with an air gun and chemicals was shot during the operation and succumbed to his injuries.

Former Officers Question Police Handling

Former IPS officer Sudhakar Suradkar criticised the handling of the situation, questioning the professionalism of the response.

Former IPS officer Sudhakar Suradkar |

He told The FPJ, “Was a trained negotiator deployed? If he only fired in the air, why couldn’t he be subdued alive? Nowadays, some officers indulge in unnecessary heroism this herogiri must stop.”

Social activist Aftab Siddique echoed similar concerns, saying the police “were not fully successful” and that “political interference and ego” worsened the situation.

Social activist Aftab Siddique |

She questioned why former minister Deepak Kesarkar didn’t speak to Arya directly, adding, “Now that he’s dead, the real cause of his mental trauma will be forgotten.”

Retired ACP Arvind Patil also felt the police “could have injured him and caught him without killing him.”

Retired ACP Arvind Patil |

Former Encounter Specialists Defend Police Action

On the other hand, former encounter specialist Pradeep Sharma and retired DGP Praveen Dixit supported the police’s decision.

Retired DGP Praveen Dixit |

Pradeep Sharma, former encounter specialist |

Sharma said, “Seventeen children were at risk, and the accused had spread chemicals in the studio. The police fired in self-defence, and the action was justified. API Waghmare and his team deserve appreciation.”

Dixit added, “When someone is threatening to burn children alive and firing on officers, what options do the police have except returning fire? Their priority was saving innocent lives.”

Historical Context of Encounters in Mumbai

The last police encounter in Mumbai occurred in 2010, when Mangesh Narkar, a 30-year-old extortionist, was shot dead in Chembur after firing on police officers.

Such encounters, while controversial, have long been part of Mumbai’s policing history, especially during the city’s crime wave of the 1990s and 2000s.

Anonymous Officer Backs the Operation

A senior police officer, speaking anonymously, said, “If this encounter hadn’t happened, Mumbai could have faced similar hostage crises in the future.

The Powai operation sends a strong message that criminal acts involving children will not be tolerated. The police first tried to negotiate action was the last resort.”

The Legal View: What Counts as a Justified Encounter

An encounter typically refers to a shootout between the police and criminals, but the term has no legal status in India.

Police are only permitted to open fire in self-defence. Any death that occurs under such circumstances is classified as an “encounter death” and must undergo judicial scrutiny.

The Larger Questions: Systemic Neglect or Self-Defence?

Reports suggest Arya was financially distressed due to unpaid government project dues, which may have pushed him to desperation.

While the children were rescued unharmed, the incident has raised moral and procedural questions about how law enforcement handles mental health crises and financial grievance-driven crimes.

The lingering question remains:

Was Rohit Arya a victim of systemic neglect, or did the police simply do what was necessary to save innocent lives?