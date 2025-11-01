Mumbai News: Bandra Developer Neeraj Kakad Detained For ₹9.57 Crore Cheating And Threat Case; Family, Aides Absconding

The Bandra Police have detained developer Neeraj Kakad for allegedly cheating Khar-based contractor Sohail Subedar of Rs.9.57 crore and threatening him. According to the police the arrest process was underway late on Friday night.

According to the police Kakad was picked up from his Bandra West home, while his wife Divya, son Sahil, and aides Ujjal Singh and Vikas Kadam are absconding.

According to the complainant, Sohail Subedar, 39, filed a cheating complaint against Niraj Kakkad, his wife, son and his two associates for allegedly cheating. The Bandra police registered the case on October 30.

According to theFIR, Subedar's firm was hired for the 'Naik Kakad Niwas project', with work valued at Rs.9.57 crore. Though an MoU promised him a flat worth Rs.6.51 crore as compensation, Kakad allegedly neither transferred ownership nor made payment.