 Mumbai News: Assistant Vice President Of Private Company Assaulted In Parel After Parking Dispute Outside Advocate Sadavarte’s Office
The victim, identified as 49-year-old Mangal Kumar Sakharam Loke, an Assistant Vice President at a private company, sustained serious injuries in the attack.

Saturday, November 01, 2025, 04:43 AM IST
Mumbai: A shocking incident of assault occurred late Wednesday night at Abdul Kader Chambers on St. Xavier’s Street, Parel, following a parking dispute.

Altercation Sparked by Obstructed Parking Area

According to the Bhoiwada Police, the incident took place around 11:30 p.m. when Loke was returning home from Chembur with his friend, Arvind Pravin Surve.

Upon reaching the building, they found several vehicles blocking the main entrance, preventing Surve from entering.

Loke requested people at a nearby tea stall to move their vehicles, which they did. However, the cars parked outside the office of Advocate Gunaratna Sadavarte remained, continuing to obstruct entry.

Attack by Lawyer’s Staff and Driver

When Loke voiced his frustration, saying that Sadavarte’s cars were causing inconvenience, the lawyer’s driver and staff reportedly became enraged.
Soon after, four men allegedly attacked Loke and Surve using belts and wooden sticks.

Loke sustained head, ear, and facial injuries, including a torn earlobe.

Victim Threatened Despite Police Intervention

Despite his injuries, Loke managed to reach his flat and alert the police.
The attackers allegedly continued issuing death threats from outside the building, shouting for him to come down.

On-duty police personnel stationed nearby arrived promptly and brought the situation under control.

Loke was taken to KEM Hospital, where he received stitches to his ear.

FIR Registered, Investigation Underway

Following the incident, Loke filed a formal complaint at Bhoiwada Police Station.

Police Inspector Dattatray Vishnu Thakur confirmed that an FIR has been registered under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), and further investigation is underway.

