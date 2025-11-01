Mumbai Police Seize ₹655 Crore Worth Of Drugs In Nine Months; Over 1,100 Arrested in 906 Cases

Representative Image | File

Mumbai: The Mumbai Police have seized 1,342 kilograms of contraband and arrested 1,104 persons in connection with 906 drug-related cases registered across the city till September this year.

The total value of the seized drugs stands at a staggering ₹655.25 crore, marking a ₹170 crore increase compared to the same period last year.

Statistics revealed that ganja and mephedrone (MD) have been the most frequently seized narcotics in the city.

Sharp Rise in Seizures of MD and Cocaine

According to police data, from January to September 2025, authorities registered: 46 heroin cases, arrested 61 persons, and seized 2.01 kg valued at ₹5.98 crore, 19 charas cases, arrested 31 persons, and seized 23.25 kg worth ₹19.32 crore, 547 ganja cases, arrested 587 persons, and seized 1,049 kg worth ₹36.65 crore.

Highlighting a rise in high-end drug seizures, police registered:

18 cocaine cases, arrested 30 persons, and seized 10.20 kg worth ₹76.90 crore, 211 mephedrone (MD) cases, arrested 290 persons, and seized 257.33 kg worth an enormous ₹513.23 crore.

Over 5,000 Consumption Cases Registered

Apart from trafficking, the police also registered 5,137 drug consumption cases, leading to the arrest of 4,284 individuals.

Officials said the department continues to strengthen its intelligence network and track illegal activity on the darknet, where drug deals often occur.

Police Crack Down on Drug Networks, Focus on Awareness

“We not only rely on our informant network to track drug trafficking in the city but also keep a close watch on the darknet, where deals take place clandestinely. Our efforts are focused on breaking the chain and dismantling syndicates involved in peddling,” said a police source.

He added that the department also conducts awareness campaigns to educate citizens, especially youth, about the health and social impact of drug abuse.

Statistics from January till September 2025

Heroin - Cases (46), Persons Arrested (61), Seized (2.01 kg)

Charas - Cases (19), Persons Arrested (31), Seized (23.25 kg)

Ganja - Cases (547), Persons Arrested (587), Seized (1049 kg)

Cocaine - Cases (18), Persons Arrested (30), Seized (10.20 kg)

MD - Cases (211), Persons Arrested (290), Seized (257.33 kg)