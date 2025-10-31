Navi Mumbai News: Apollo Cancer Centres Launch ‘Check-Olate’ Campaign, Distributes 4,000 Dark Chocolates To Promote Breast Cancer Awareness

Apollo Cancer Centres’ ‘Check-Olate’ campaign uses dark chocolate bars with QR codes to promote breast cancer self-examination awareness among women in Navi Mumbai | File Photo

Navi Mumbai: Apollo Cancer Centres (ACCs) distributed around 4,000 bars of dark chocolate in three days as part of its unique ‘Check-Olate’ initiative, launched during Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

Each chocolate wrapper carries a QR code that links to an animated video demonstrating step-by-step breast self-examination, encouraging women to prioritise regular self-checks. The chocolates were distributed to all women present at the hospital.

Rising Cases and Low Screening Rates Highlight Urgency

According to GLOBOCAN, breast cancer remains the leading cause of cancer incidence and mortality among Indian women, accounting for 13.5% of all new cancer cases and 10.6% of total cancer deaths.

Despite this, screening rates remain worryingly low, with only 1.6% of women aged 30–69 years ever having undergone screening, according to NCBI.

Apollo’s Mission to Normalise Self-Care Through Awareness

Recognising this gap, Apollo Cancer Centres aims to normalise self-care through ‘Check-Olate’—a campaign that turns a simple indulgence into a powerful reminder for early detection and proactive health.

Leaders and Celebrities Support the Campaign

Dr. Preetha Reddy, Executive Vice Chairperson of Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd, said, “When women are healthy, nations prosper. Every woman’s well-being strengthens families, communities, and the economy. The ‘Check-Olate’ initiative is another purposeful step in our mission to advance early detection and proactive care. Self-care is not a privilege; it is power, and it fuels a healthier, stronger, and more prosperous India.”

Actress and author Tisca Chopra, supporting the campaign, added, “What makes Check-Olate truly special is how it turns something as universally loved as chocolate into a gentle reminder for women to care for themselves. Through something as simple as a bar of dark chocolate, it encourages regular breast self-examination — turning awareness into action.”

Doctors Emphasise the Power of Early Detection

Dr. Nita Nair, Lead Consultant and Breast Oncologist at Apollo Cancer Centres, Navi Mumbai, said, “When it comes to breast cancer, early detection isn’t just important, it’s lifesaving. Check-Olate transforms a moment of indulgence into a reminder for proactive health. A few minutes of self-examination every month can make all the difference.”

Wellness With Purpose

Dark chocolate, chosen for the initiative, offers proven wellness benefits, being rich in antioxidants and flavonoids that help reduce inflammation, support heart health, and uplift mood.

Through ‘Check-Olate’, Apollo Cancer Centres aims to empower women to make breast self-examination a monthly ritual — redefining healthcare communication with empathy, creativity, and purpose.

