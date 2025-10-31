 Mumbai Tragedy: 26-Year-Old Autorickshaw Driver Dies After Being Hit By Speeding Bike In Govandi; Police Launch Hunt For Absconding Biker
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMumbai Tragedy: 26-Year-Old Autorickshaw Driver Dies After Being Hit By Speeding Bike In Govandi; Police Launch Hunt For Absconding Biker

Mumbai Tragedy: 26-Year-Old Autorickshaw Driver Dies After Being Hit By Speeding Bike In Govandi; Police Launch Hunt For Absconding Biker

A tragic road accident in Govandi claimed the life of a 26-year-old autorickshaw driver, identified as Sahib Ali Pathan, late on the night of October 30. According to the complaint filed by his sister, Afsana Gulzar Ali Syed (30), a housewife residing in Bainganwadi, Govandi, the deceased had left home around 11 a.m. on October 29 for work as usual but did not return home that night.

Poonam AprajUpdated: Friday, October 31, 2025, 11:18 PM IST
article-image
Police probe launched after a 26-year-old autorickshaw driver was killed in a hit-and-run accident in Govandi | Representational Image

Mumbai: A tragic road accident in Govandi claimed the life of a 26-year-old autorickshaw driver, identified as Sahib Ali Pathan, late on the night of October 30. According to the complaint filed by his sister, Afsana Gulzar Ali Syed (30), a housewife residing in Bainganwadi, Govandi, the deceased had left home around 11 a.m. on October 29 for work as usual but did not return home that night.

Sister Received Distress Call After Accident

According to an FIR, Around 1:53 a.m., Afsana received a call from Sahib’s mobile phone, but instead of him, a man named Suraj Kale, a friend of the deceased, was on the line. Kale informed her that Sahib had met with an accident near the Bainganwadi signal.

Afsana immediately rushed to the spot, where bystanders told her that Sahib had been taken to Shatabdi Hospital, Govandi, for treatment. However, upon reaching the hospital, doctors declared him brought dead.

FPJ Shorts
Maharashtra Kesari Wrestler Sikandar Shaikh Arrested In Arms Supply Racket: Reports 
Maharashtra Kesari Wrestler Sikandar Shaikh Arrested In Arms Supply Racket: Reports 
Mumbai News: BMC To Provide 512 New Houses For Sanitation Workers By December 2025 Under Ashray Yojana
Mumbai News: BMC To Provide 512 New Houses For Sanitation Workers By December 2025 Under Ashray Yojana
Mumbai Tragedy: 30-Year-Old Technical Supervisor Dies After 25-Foot Fall At Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport
Mumbai Tragedy: 30-Year-Old Technical Supervisor Dies After 25-Foot Fall At Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport
Mumbai News: BMC Chief Bhushan Gagrani Orders Vigilance, Timely Completion Of Preparations For Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar’s Mahaparinirvan Diwas
Mumbai News: BMC Chief Bhushan Gagrani Orders Vigilance, Timely Completion Of Preparations For Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar’s Mahaparinirvan Diwas

Speeding Two-Wheeler Hit Victim’s Vehicle

During questioning, Kale told the police that he and Sahib were heading home when a speeding two-wheeler (MH-05-FT-3336) hit Sahib’s vehicle from the left near Aksa Hotel, on the road towards Mankhurd. The collision caused Sahib to fall to the roadside, sustaining severe head and leg injuries. The biker allegedly abandoned his vehicle and fled the scene.

Kale and another acquaintance, identified as Kamlesh Diwakar, took Sahib to the hospital in an autorickshaw, where he was pronounced dead.

Also Watch:

Read Also
Navi Mumbai Tragedy: 21-Year-Old Woman Dies By Suicide After Alleged Dowry Harassment In Taloja;...
article-image

Police Register Case, Search On for Biker

Following the complaint, the Deonar Police Station registered a case against the unknown motorcycle rider under relevant sections for rash and negligent driving leading to death. The investigation is ongoing to trace the accused.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai News: BMC To Provide 512 New Houses For Sanitation Workers By December 2025 Under Ashray...

Mumbai News: BMC To Provide 512 New Houses For Sanitation Workers By December 2025 Under Ashray...

Mumbai Tragedy: 30-Year-Old Technical Supervisor Dies After 25-Foot Fall At Chhatrapati Shivaji...

Mumbai Tragedy: 30-Year-Old Technical Supervisor Dies After 25-Foot Fall At Chhatrapati Shivaji...

Mumbai News: BMC Chief Bhushan Gagrani Orders Vigilance, Timely Completion Of Preparations For Dr...

Mumbai News: BMC Chief Bhushan Gagrani Orders Vigilance, Timely Completion Of Preparations For Dr...

Mumbai Tragedy: 26-Year-Old Autorickshaw Driver Dies After Being Hit By Speeding Bike In Govandi;...

Mumbai Tragedy: 26-Year-Old Autorickshaw Driver Dies After Being Hit By Speeding Bike In Govandi;...

Mumbai News: Special NIA Court Denies Bail To Accused In Antilia Bomb Scare And Mansukh Hiran Murder...

Mumbai News: Special NIA Court Denies Bail To Accused In Antilia Bomb Scare And Mansukh Hiran Murder...