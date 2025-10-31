Mumbai Tragedy: 26-Year-Old Autorickshaw Driver Dies After Being Hit By Speeding Bike In Govandi; Police Launch Hunt For Absconding Biker

Police probe launched after a 26-year-old autorickshaw driver was killed in a hit-and-run accident in Govandi | Representational Image

Mumbai: A tragic road accident in Govandi claimed the life of a 26-year-old autorickshaw driver, identified as Sahib Ali Pathan, late on the night of October 30. According to the complaint filed by his sister, Afsana Gulzar Ali Syed (30), a housewife residing in Bainganwadi, Govandi, the deceased had left home around 11 a.m. on October 29 for work as usual but did not return home that night.

Sister Received Distress Call After Accident

According to an FIR, Around 1:53 a.m., Afsana received a call from Sahib’s mobile phone, but instead of him, a man named Suraj Kale, a friend of the deceased, was on the line. Kale informed her that Sahib had met with an accident near the Bainganwadi signal.

Afsana immediately rushed to the spot, where bystanders told her that Sahib had been taken to Shatabdi Hospital, Govandi, for treatment. However, upon reaching the hospital, doctors declared him brought dead.

Speeding Two-Wheeler Hit Victim’s Vehicle

During questioning, Kale told the police that he and Sahib were heading home when a speeding two-wheeler (MH-05-FT-3336) hit Sahib’s vehicle from the left near Aksa Hotel, on the road towards Mankhurd. The collision caused Sahib to fall to the roadside, sustaining severe head and leg injuries. The biker allegedly abandoned his vehicle and fled the scene.

Kale and another acquaintance, identified as Kamlesh Diwakar, took Sahib to the hospital in an autorickshaw, where he was pronounced dead.

Also Watch:

Police Register Case, Search On for Biker

Following the complaint, the Deonar Police Station registered a case against the unknown motorcycle rider under relevant sections for rash and negligent driving leading to death. The investigation is ongoing to trace the accused.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/