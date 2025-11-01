 Mumbai: 25-Year-Old Coconut Vendor Murdered In Govandi For Cash; Drug Addict Arrested
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMumbai: 25-Year-Old Coconut Vendor Murdered In Govandi For Cash; Drug Addict Arrested

Mumbai: 25-Year-Old Coconut Vendor Murdered In Govandi For Cash; Drug Addict Arrested

In Mumbai’s Govandi area, 25-year-old coconut vendor Mir Kasim Enul Nadab was brutally murdered for money allegedly to fund a drug habit. The accused, Sajid Qureshi alias Saifu Chikna, 23, stabbed Kasim and slit his throat on October 30. Police traced him through CCTV footage and arrested him for murder and illegal weapon possession.

Avadhut KharadeUpdated: Saturday, November 01, 2025, 03:58 PM IST
article-image
Mumbai: 25-Year-Old Coconut Vendor Murdered In Govandi For Cash; Drug Addict Arrested | File Pic (Representative Image)

Mumbai: In a shocking incident in Mumbai’s Govandi area, a 25-year-old coconut vendor was brutally murdered for money allegedly to fund a drug habit. The Shivaji Nagar Police have arrested the accused, identified as Sajid Qureshi alias Mehfooz alias Saifu Chikna, 23, for the killing of Mir Kasim Enul Nadab, a native of Jharkhand.

About The Incident

According to the FIR, the incident occurred in the early hours of October 30. The victim, Mir Kasim, who lived in Govandi’s Shivaji Nagar area with his elder brother Altaf Nadab, 27, and cousins, ran a coconut water business. The family had rented a small warehouse near the BMC school gate on Road No. 6 to store coconuts brought in daily by truck.

Read Also
Maharashtra Declares Leprosy A Notifiable Disease To Achieve 'Leprosy-Free State By 2027'
article-image

Every morning around 3:00 a.m., Mir Kasim would go to the warehouse to unload the truck. Because he handled the business transactions, he often carried between Rs50,000 and Rs80,000 in cash during those early hours.

FPJ Shorts
Navi Mumbai Weather Forecast: Will Rain Interrupt IND W vs SA W Women's World Cup 2025 Final?
Navi Mumbai Weather Forecast: Will Rain Interrupt IND W vs SA W Women's World Cup 2025 Final?
MBOSE Announces 2026 SSLC And HSSLC Board Exam Dates: Class 10 Exams From January 30, Class 12 From February 18
MBOSE Announces 2026 SSLC And HSSLC Board Exam Dates: Class 10 Exams From January 30, Class 12 From February 18
Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann Hands Over Appointment Letters To 858 Recruits, Emphasises Transparent Job Creation
Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann Hands Over Appointment Letters To 858 Recruits, Emphasises Transparent Job Creation
'Got Paid ₹6K For Working 17 Hours': US Influencer Calls Working On Kal Ho Naa Ho 'Worst' Job Of Her Life, Reveals Being Underpaid—VIDEO
'Got Paid ₹6K For Working 17 Hours': US Influencer Calls Working On Kal Ho Naa Ho 'Worst' Job Of Her Life, Reveals Being Underpaid—VIDEO

On the morning of October 30, Kasim left home around 4:30 a.m. to receive a coconut delivery. When he didn’t answer phone calls an hour later, his brother Altaf and cousins went out to look for him. They found him lying unconscious near the BMC school gate, bleeding heavily. He was rushed to Noor Hospital on Baji Prabhu Deshpande Road, and later shifted to the Rajawadi Hospital in Ghatkopar, where doctors declared him dead on arrival.

The Police investigations revealed that the victim had been stabbed in the chest and his throat slit. The Shivaji Nagar police reviewed CCTV footage from the area, which showed the accused Sajid Qureshi alias Saifu Chikna walking toward the victim. 

Read Also
'They Won Through Same EVM': BJP, Shinde Sena Leaders Slam MNS-MVA 'Satyacha Morcha' Rally In Mumbai...
article-image

When Kasim stopped by two parked vehicles to relieve himself, Qureshi was seen following him, taking out a knife, and later fleeing toward Bainganwadi rickshaw stand. Moments later, Kasim was captured on camera staggering toward his warehouse before collapsing near the school gate.

Based on the CCTV evidence and witness statements, police confirmed Qureshi’s involvement and arrested him shortly after. A case has been registered under Sections 103, 135, and 37(1)(A) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) Act, for murder and possession of a weapon.

Police sources said the accused committed the crime to steal money for drugs. Further investigation is underway.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai Weather Update: Light Rains to Lash City Today; Yellow Alert In Palghar & Thane | Know Full...

Mumbai Weather Update: Light Rains to Lash City Today; Yellow Alert In Palghar & Thane | Know Full...

Navi Mumbai Police Commissionerate To Hold 5-Km Walkathon On November 2; Traffic Restrictions...

Navi Mumbai Police Commissionerate To Hold 5-Km Walkathon On November 2; Traffic Restrictions...

Vigilance Awareness Week 2025: ACB Navi Mumbai Spreads Message Of Integrity & National Unity

Vigilance Awareness Week 2025: ACB Navi Mumbai Spreads Message Of Integrity & National Unity

Mumbai: 25-Year-Old Coconut Vendor Murdered In Govandi For Cash; Drug Addict Arrested

Mumbai: 25-Year-Old Coconut Vendor Murdered In Govandi For Cash; Drug Addict Arrested

Western Railway Announces 5-Hour Mega Block Between Churchgate & Mumbai Central On November 2

Western Railway Announces 5-Hour Mega Block Between Churchgate & Mumbai Central On November 2