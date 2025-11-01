Mumbai: 25-Year-Old Coconut Vendor Murdered In Govandi For Cash; Drug Addict Arrested | File Pic (Representative Image)

Mumbai: In a shocking incident in Mumbai’s Govandi area, a 25-year-old coconut vendor was brutally murdered for money allegedly to fund a drug habit. The Shivaji Nagar Police have arrested the accused, identified as Sajid Qureshi alias Mehfooz alias Saifu Chikna, 23, for the killing of Mir Kasim Enul Nadab, a native of Jharkhand.

About The Incident

According to the FIR, the incident occurred in the early hours of October 30. The victim, Mir Kasim, who lived in Govandi’s Shivaji Nagar area with his elder brother Altaf Nadab, 27, and cousins, ran a coconut water business. The family had rented a small warehouse near the BMC school gate on Road No. 6 to store coconuts brought in daily by truck.

Every morning around 3:00 a.m., Mir Kasim would go to the warehouse to unload the truck. Because he handled the business transactions, he often carried between Rs50,000 and Rs80,000 in cash during those early hours.

On the morning of October 30, Kasim left home around 4:30 a.m. to receive a coconut delivery. When he didn’t answer phone calls an hour later, his brother Altaf and cousins went out to look for him. They found him lying unconscious near the BMC school gate, bleeding heavily. He was rushed to Noor Hospital on Baji Prabhu Deshpande Road, and later shifted to the Rajawadi Hospital in Ghatkopar, where doctors declared him dead on arrival.

The Police investigations revealed that the victim had been stabbed in the chest and his throat slit. The Shivaji Nagar police reviewed CCTV footage from the area, which showed the accused Sajid Qureshi alias Saifu Chikna walking toward the victim.

When Kasim stopped by two parked vehicles to relieve himself, Qureshi was seen following him, taking out a knife, and later fleeing toward Bainganwadi rickshaw stand. Moments later, Kasim was captured on camera staggering toward his warehouse before collapsing near the school gate.

Based on the CCTV evidence and witness statements, police confirmed Qureshi’s involvement and arrested him shortly after. A case has been registered under Sections 103, 135, and 37(1)(A) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) Act, for murder and possession of a weapon.

Police sources said the accused committed the crime to steal money for drugs. Further investigation is underway.

