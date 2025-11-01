'They Won Through Same EVM': BJP, Shinde Sena Leaders Slam MNS-MVA 'Satyacha Morcha' Rally In Mumbai | Watch

Raj Thackeray With Uddhav Thackeray | File Pic

Mumbai: The BJP leader Chandrashekhar Bawankule has slammed the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) and Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) for holding 'Satyacha Morcha' Rally today, November 1 over alleged irregularities in the state’s voter lists. Launching a sharp attack, the BJP leader questioned the MPs of the MVA who were elected to the Lok Sabha in Maharashtra through the same EVMs and asked if they aslo engaged in vote theft.

While addressing the media, he said, "The same lists that are being objected today were used to elect MPs from the Maha Vikas Aghadi in the recent Lok Sabha Elections. So did those MPs steal votes? They won through the same EVM and the same voter list."

Shinde's Sena leader says 'no permission has been granted for rally'

On the protest to be held today, Eknath ShindeShiv Sena leader Manisha Kayande said that no permission has been granted for the rally. She added that these people are facing an existential crisis and have merely gathered to display their strength. "There are two main issues, first, they object to the faulty voter list, and we agree that it should be clean and clear. Second, they are raising concerns about EVMs. Yet when the Election Commission invited hackers to demonstrate whether EVMs could be hacked, no such individuals came forward," Manisha Kayande said.

Details Of Satyacha Morcha Rally

The “Satyacha Morcha” is scheduled to begin at 1 pm from Fashion Street and proceed through Metro Cinema to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) headquarters, where a stage has been set up for speeches by top opposition leaders, including Uddhav Thackeray, Raj Thackeray, Sharad Pawar, Balasaheb Thorat, Jayant Patil and others.

The rally aims to protest what the organisers call massive discrepancies in the voter lists ahead of upcoming local body elections. The MNS and MVA leaders have accused the Commission of negligence and confusion in handling the electoral rolls. They warned that if the situation persists, they are prepared to pursue legal action.



No permission to hold the Rally

Meanwhile, the Mumbai Police has denied permission for the mega rally scheduled to be held today. Officials cited security and traffic concerns for the decision and also warned that any unauthorised march would face legal action.

