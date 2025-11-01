MVA-MNS Satyacha Morcha In Mumbai: Key Points From Raj Thackeray, Uddhav Thackeray, Sharad Pawar’s Address On Voter List Irregularities

Mumbai: Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray while addressing 'Satyacha Morcha' rally on November 1 claimed that a fake application was submitted to the Election Commission in his name. Thackeray revealed that the application was filed through an app called Saksham using a forged mobile number.

He added that fraudulent application was made for voter verification purposes. He further alleged, “This appears to be a deliberate attempt to exclude all four names of my family, including mine, from the voter list.”

His statements came as Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) comprising of Congress, Shiv Sena (UBT) and NCP (SP) along with Maharashtra Navnirman Sena Chief Raj Thackeray on November 1 held Satyacha Morcha in Mumbai to protest march against the alleged irregularities in the voters list.

Here are Top Points to Know From Today's Satyacha Morcha Rally

1. While addressing the people, Uddhav Thackeray said that, "both Raj and I have come together. He added, "We have come together for you. For the Marathi people, for the Hindus and for Maharashtra."

2. He added we don't want to take law in our hands but slap bogus voters, adding that, "We are going to court with all the evidences regarding vote theft."

3. Speaking to people gathered for the Satyacha Morcha, Raj Thackeray alleged that there are four and a half thousand voters who voted from Kalyan Rural, Dombivli, Murbad and Bhiwandi who have voted in Mumbai, Malabar Hill as well.

4. Revealing futher, the MNS Chief also presented the data of voter lists of some districts to show evidence. He alleged that there are 17,29,456 voters in Mumbai North, of which 62,370 are repeat voters.

5. He further claimed that in North West, out of 16,74,861 total voters, 60,231 are repeat voters. Out of 15,90,710 voters in North East, 92,983 repeat voters, while in North Central, out of 16,081,41, there are 63,740 repeat voters.

6. He then questioned, "So you can imagine what kind of chaos there is in Maharashtra." He added that the court has said to hold elections in January. "How? Why? Who is in a hurry? Elections have not been held for five years. What difference does it make if another year passes?," he questioned.

7. Sharad Pawar while addressing the people also said that time has come to preserve the rights given to us by the constitution in democracy. He added, "Power is being misused continuously. All this will have to be faced. There may be political differences, but we will have to forget all this and becomne one and preserve the rights of democracy," as quoted by The Indian Express report.

8. The 'Satyacha Morcha' (march for truth) which started from Fashion Street Churchgate ended at BMC headquarters.

9. Several leaders including former chief minister Uddhav Thackeray, NCP (SP) supremo Sharad Pawar, MNS' Raj Thackeray, Congress leader Balasaheb Thorat, Aaditya Thackeray, among other leaders.

10. Earlier on October 28, Aaditya Thackeray had called out voter fraud in Worli and said, "We’ve found 19,333 voter anomalies in our post election study." He added that mismatch was found in names, photographs, addresses and even gender. Prior to that, while addressing party workers, the MNS chief Raj Thackeray had claimed that 9.6 million fake voters have been added in Maharashtra, adding that around 8 to 10 lakh fake names were added in Mumbai alone, with similar irregularities detected in Thane, Pune, and Nashik.

