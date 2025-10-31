Maharashtra News: Shiv Sena (UBT) Chief Uddhav Thackeray Slams State Govt Over Farmer Loan Waiver Delay, Calls It ‘Tughlaqi Administration’

Shiv Sena (UBT) Chief Uddhav Thackeray | X/@ShivSenaUBT_

Mumbai: After Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis met Prahar Janshakti Party president Bachchu Kadu and assured him of a complete loan waiver for farmers within six months, Shiv Sena (UBT) Chief Uddhav Thackeray has strongly criticised the state government for what he called another attempt to mislead farmers.

Thackeray has issued an open letter questioning the government’s sincerity and timing regarding the loan waiver promise. “Farmers are crushed under the mountain of debt while nature has turned hostile. In such a situation, the government, which lacks sensitivity, is running a Tughlaqi administration,” Thackeray wrote.

He alleged that the state has once again tried to buy time instead of providing genuine relief to farmers suffering under both natural and man-made crises.

Thackeray Raises Questions About Loan Waiver Timeline

Raising a series of pointed questions, Thackeray asked, “Will the Chief Minister’s assurance actually answer the burning questions of farmers? While their situation is worsening day by day, what kind of study will the foreign committee appointed by the government conduct? If the loan waiver is truly coming in June next year, should farmers continue to pay the current instalments? If these instalments are to be waived later, why pay now? And if new loans are given for the Rabi season, will they also be included in the waiver?”

Government Accused of Ignoring Farmers’ Plight

Thackeray further stated that farmers are demanding soil to restore their land washed away by heavy rains, but the government remains inactive. “The farmer who feeds the nation is now in deep distress. Despite announcements of compensation worth thousands of crores, how much money has actually reached farmers’ accounts?” he asked.

He said Maharashtra has been facing continuous rainfall for six months, devastating farmers completely. “If this is not the right time to implement loan waiver, then when will it be? By deferring the decision, the government is mocking the plight of farmers,” Thackeray added.

Thackeray Holds Govt Morally Responsible for Farmer Suicides

Expressing anger over rising cases of farmer suicides in Marathwada, Vidarbha, and North Maharashtra, Thackeray said the government seems unmoved.

“Fixing June next year for loan waiver is rubbing salt into farmers’ wounds. By delaying the decision, the government is pushing farmers closer to death,” he said.

Holding the government morally responsible for any farmer suicides till June, Thackeray alleged that the administration is only playing with farmers’ lives.

“The government wants farmers to stay silent till next June. Stop this game of deception and immediately announce a complete loan waiver for farmers trapped in this unprecedented crisis,” he appealed.

