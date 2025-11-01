Mumbai News: BMC To Provide 512 New Houses For Sanitation Workers By December 2025 Under Ashray Yojana

BMC to provide 512 new houses for sanitation workers by December 2025 under the Ashray Yojana redevelopment scheme. | File Photo

Mumbai: Under the Ashray Yojana scheme, approximately 512 houses will be made available for BMC sanitation workers by December 2025, with allocations carried out through a lottery system.

According to an official from the BMC’s Solid Waste Management Department (SWM), a total of around 12,000 houses are expected to be completed by June 30, 2028.

Redevelopment Of Sanitation Workers’ Quarters Underway

Mumbai currently has 46 quarters for BMC sanitation workers, of which 30 quarters are slated for redevelopment under the Ashray Yojana. In 2021, the BMC’s Standing Committee approved proposals for redeveloping sanitation workers’ quarters in N Ward (Chirag Nagar), L Ward (Lions Garden), S Ward (Amrapali Building), T Ward (Gaikwad Nagar), and P-South Ward (Mitha Nagar, Pragati Nagar).

Also Watch:

3,500 More Units To Be Ready By Mid-2026

"A total of 512 houses in settlements including Sardar Nagar Ravli Camp, Kalpak Plot, Ravli Transit Camp, N M Joshi Road, A B Nai Road, Yari Road, Pragati Nagar, Mitha Nagar, JP Nagar, Akurli Road, Babhai Naka, Vamanwadi Sindhi Society, and Chirag Nagar will be made available by December 2025. These houses will be allocated via a lottery system for workers residing in these quarters. Additionally, around 3,500 units are expected to be ready by June 30, 2026," said a senior civic official.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/