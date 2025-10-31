Mumbai News: BMC Engineer Assaulted At Kalina Village Road, FIR Registered At Vakola Police Station

An on-duty assistant engineer from the BMC Roads department, Sachin Bandgar was verbally abused and assaulted in Kalina. | File Photo

Mumbai: An on-duty assistant engineer from the BMC Roads department, Sachin Bandgar was verbally abused and assaulted in Kalina. The incident took place on Thursday afternoon, when the engineer was inspecting the concretisation work of Kalina Village Road, the Municipal Engineers Association (MEA) said. An FIR has been registered at Vakola Police station under BNS section 132 and 3(5) against four people, including Raja Akbar Qureshi, the one who entered altercation with Bandgar.

"The engineer was inspecting the road concretisation work at the Kalina Village Road, when the owner of the adjoining nursery has some complaints and she had the engineer to speak when her husband comes. After Qureshi came, there was an altercation with the engineer on duty, which escalated to verbal abuse and assualt," Ramesh Bhutekar, MEA's President said.

Bhutekar said that there were total six people involved and an FIR was registered on Thursday night itself. However, police have not made a single arrest so far. "Whatever may be the reason, an on-duty public servant should not be assaulted. If any has any complaints, they can go to BMC offices, police or any concerned authorities. We demand arrest of the accused."

Bandgar said, "On Thursday, 1:00 pm some residents of Kalina Village Road, which is project road of work code w-445 in H/ East ward tried to assault me and my sub-engineers without any reason. I have lodged an FIR at Vakola police station for further investigation."

The MEA has given ultimatum to Vakola Police that if the accused is not arrested by Saturday morning, all BMC engineer will go on strike. "This cowardly attack is strongly condemned and strictest action must be taken against miscreants immediately. The incident has sparked strong outrage among engineers, officers, workers and employees. If this transforms into the protest, the responsibility will be of BMC administration and Mumbai police," the MRA has said in its statement.

The FPJ tried calling BMC's Chief Engineer (Roads) Girish Nikam, for his comments over the incident, however he could not be reached.

