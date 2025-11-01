Mumbai News: BMC Chief Bhushan Gagrani Orders Vigilance, Timely Completion Of Preparations For Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar’s Mahaparinirvan Diwas

Municipal Commissioner Bhushan Gagrani | Vijay Gohil

Mumbai: Municipal Commissioner Bhushan Gagrani has directed all officials and staff to remain vigilant, ensure the timely completion of assigned duties, and provide all necessary facilities for followers visiting Chaitya Bhoomi and Shivaji Park at Dadar West to observe the 69th death anniversary of social reformer Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar.

Review Meeting Held To Oversee Preparations For December 6 Observance

On Friday, the Municipal Commissioner reviewed the preparations being undertaken for the observance of "Mahaparinirvan Diwas" on December 6. The meeting was attended by Additional Municipal Commissioner (Western Suburbs) Dr. Vipin Sharma, Additional Municipal Commissioner (City) Dr. Ashwini Joshi, Joint Metropolitan Commissioner of the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) Astik kumar Pandey, along with other senior civic officials.

All Departments Instructed To Maintain Coordination And Efficiency

During the meeting, Gagrani instructed all civic departments and other agencies to maintain close coordination to ensure that all services and facilities are delivered efficiently and effectively.

Deputy Municipal Commissioner (Zone II) Prashant Sapkale said, “The civic services and facilities planned by the BMC include beautification of the Chaitya Bhoomi memorial, floral tributes, queue management, rare photo displays, shelters and seating, medical aid, sanitation, drinking water, mobile charging, signage, dust control, lighting, fire safety, and security."

