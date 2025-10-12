Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: ‘Give ₹50,000 Per Acre To Farmers, Not False Promises,’ Uddhav Thackeray Tells Maharashtra Government

Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray | File Photo

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: “The state government’s announcement of a ₹31,000 crore package for flood-affected farmers is the biggest farce. The ministers who took ₹50 crore should instead announce a grant of ₹50,000 per acre for the flood-affected farmers,” said Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray on Saturday.

Shiv Sena UBT Rally | Sourced

Shiv Sena (UBT) organised a morcha from Kranti Chowk to Gulmandi in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar to demand financial assistance for farmers affected by floods. Thackeray addressed the gathering at the conclusion of the march.

He further said that the government has announced ₹3 lakh in aid for farmers whose land was eroded due to heavy rainfall. “If the government truly has courage, it should immediately deposit ₹1 lakh in the accounts of affected farmers,” he said. Thackeray warned that another morcha would be held after Diwali and that he would tour every district to support the farmers’ cause.

Questioning the government’s policies, Thackeray asked, “Will the government provide ₹5,000 crore in insurance to farmers? From where will it bring the money?” He added that during his government’s tenure, crop insurance was available to farmers for just ₹1, but the current government has scrapped that scheme. “Insurance companies collect huge premiums, yet farmers don’t receive compensation,” he remarked.

Youth leader Aditya Thackeray, MP Sanjay Raut, Arvind Sawant, Omraje Nimbalkar, Sanjay Jadhav, Nagesh Ashtikar, Vinod Ghosalkar, MLA Anil Parab, MLA Kailash Patil, MLA Rahul Patil, former MP Chandrakant Khaire, Ambadas Danve, Raju Vaidya, and other party leaders were present at the event.