 Nashik Video: Secret Tunnel Discovered In Arrested Ex-Corporator Prakash Londhe's Office
The police came to know that a secret door was also made in the showcase built on the office wall.

Milind SajgureUpdated: Sunday, October 12, 2025, 09:17 PM IST
article-image
Nashik Video: Secret Tunnel Discovered In Arrested Ex-Corporator Prakash Londhe's Office | Video Screengrab

A tunnel was found in the office of former RPI corporator Prakash Londhe, who was arrested in the Satpur firing case. This incident was revealed during a police search. The police came to know that a secret door was also made in the showcase built on the office wall.

The police are investigating the exact purpose for which this tunnel was being used, what was the exact purpose behind making the tunnel. The police are thoroughly interrogating Prakash Londhe.

Not only the firing case, but the police are also re-investigating other serious crimes previously registered against the Londhe gang.

In the firing case that took place within the limits of Satpur police station, the police have made the district president of RPI (Athawale group) and former corporator Prakash Londhe and his son Deepak alias Nanaji Londhe co-accused, and they were taken into custody on Wednesday night.

Twenty-year-old Vijay Tiwari was shot in front of a beer bar by some people, including Bhushan Londhe in a pre-planned conspiracy. Tiwari was shot in the thigh during this firing.

