 Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Five Vehicles Torched In Mukundwadi; Residents Blame Addicts For Midnight Arson
Manish GajbhiyeUpdated: Sunday, December 07, 2025, 10:24 PM IST
Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Criminal activities in the Mukundwadi area are on the rise, with incidents of brutal attacks on residents—particularly by addicts -- becoming increasingly common. In this backdrop, a group of addicts allegedly set five vehicles ablaze in the early hours of Saturday in Rajnagar, Mukundwadi, leaving residents in panic. A case has been registered with the Mukundwadi police station based on a complaint lodged by Rajendra Sharma.

Sharma and other residents live in the Rajnagar area, but many park their vehicles on the road in Mukundwadi, as there is no access road to Rajnagar itself. At around 9.30pm on Friday, Sharma and other residents parked their vehicles on the cement road near the railway station area and went home. At around 1am, they heard noise in the vicinity and stepped out to check.

They found the vehicles burnt. The residents informed the Mukundwadi police, but by then, all five vehicles had been reduced to ashes. It is believed that the vehicles were burnt by addicts who frequently create a nuisance in the area. The two-wheelers belonging to Sharma, Bhanudas More, Santosh Prabhatrao, Uddhav Wagh and Krishna Suryawanshi were destroyed.

