Street Fight Between Two Groups In Nashik’s Lekhnagar, Video Goes Viral | WATCH VIDEO | Screen Grab

Nashik: Two groups engaged in a violent street fight late on Saturday night in the Lekhnagar area under the Indiranagar police station limits in Nashik city. The video of the incident is going viral on social media, creating fear among the citizens of the area.

According to preliminary information, a sudden clash broke out between two groups on Saturday night. What started as a minor dispute soon turned violent. Women were also actively involved in the beating. This incident caused chaos in the area for a long time and spread fear among the citizens passing by on the road.

When contacted about this incident, Indiranagar police station clarified that no written complaint has been filed by either side yet. Questions are being raised regarding police action, as no official case has been registered even though the video has gone viral on social media.

Watch Video:

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

The police administration said that information is being collected based on the video circulating on social media. Work is underway to identify the root cause of the dispute and the people seen in the video. The police have appealed to the citizens to maintain peace.

After this incident, the citizens of Lekhnagar and the surrounding areas have demanded immediate action from the police. Locals said that since such incidents are happening frequently, the security issue in the area has become serious. It is expected that the police should identify the suspects in the video and take strict action against them.